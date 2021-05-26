Here’s why Bitcoin miners’ exodus from China might push Bitcoin (BTC) price to new lows.
Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Leaving China, Is the Price Bloodbath Intensifying?
News
Rimma Trukhina
Will miners’ capitulation trigger another Bitcoin (BTC) price dropdown?
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
PayPal to Allow Its Customers to Withdraw Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Finnish Authorities' Bitcoin Holdings Shrink by Almost €50 Million Following Crypto Crash
Enjin (ENJ) Completes Unique Airdrop of 50,000 NFTs
05/26/2021 - 15:48