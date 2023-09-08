Bitcoin (BTC) Might Reach $28,000 If This Happens: Details

Bitcoin has potential to reach $28,000, but journey might not be all smooth for bulls

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, began an uptick that saw highs of $26,460 in today's session.

Bitcoin generally remained below $26,000 as traders awaited the SEC's decision on the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States. September has historically been a challenging month for Bitcoin, with negative returns every year since 2016. So far, 2023 seems to be aligning with this historical narrative.

Bitcoin's rise past $26,000 in today's trading coincided with a buy signal from the popular TD sequential indicator. According to crypto analyst Ali, TD Sequential provided a buy signal on Bitcoin's three-day chart.

#Bitcoin | The TD Sequential presented a buy signal on $BTC 3-day chart. A sustiained close above $26,800 could could pave the way for a surge to $28,000.



However, a #BTC dip below $25,300 would nullify this bullish scenario pic.twitter.com/yowlLc0lHv — Ali (@ali_charts) September 8, 2023

In this scenario, Ali postulates that a sustained close above $26,800 might pave the way for Bitcoin to reach $28,000. However, a price decline below $25,300 would nullify this bullish scenario.

At the time of writing, BTC was up 1.08% in the last 24 hours to $25,909.

Bitcoin bulls face uphill task

As previously mentioned, the odds are stacked against BTC bulls in September, a historically bearish month for Bitcoin. Aside from that, Bitcoin is on track to create a bearish death cross signal on its daily chart for the first time since January 2022.

Cryptocurrency trading activity fell to its lowest level of the year in August, which might be another indicator of waning investor interest.

Bloomberg reported that the aggregate monthly volume of spot and derivatives trading decreased 11.5% to $2.09 trillion, the second-lowest monthly total since October 2020.

The lackluster interest appears to be continuing into September, with Bitcoin remaining relatively unchanged for much of the first week of the month.

All this said, Bitcoin bulls might face an uphill task in forging ahead, but the potential for an upside move remains.