Bitcoin: Here's Crucial Factor to Determine if BTC Hits $30,000 or Falls to $23,000

Sat, 09/02/2023 - 14:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin's price action at September's start has evoked questions
Bitcoin: Here's Crucial Factor to Determine if BTC Hits $30,000 or Falls to $23,000
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Bitcoin (BTC) price failed to hold on to gains after reaching highs of $28,184 following Grayscale's victory over the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The joy was short-lived, as Bitcoin lost all of its gains after the SEC delayed its decision on all seven spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.

Bitcoin subsequently fell to near-two-week lows of $25,307 on Sept. 1. However, Bitcoin has slightly recovered to $25,816 at press time. The lead crypto asset remains down about 1% daily.

Bitcoin's price action at September's start has evoked questions on what might be the fate of the crypto asset in September, which has been deemed historically bearish. Bitcoin has had negative returns in September for the past six years, as previously reported.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Could Reach \$23,000 If This Occurs: Details

On-chain data analysis by crypto analyst Ali suggests that Bitcoin could risk a trip to near $23,340 due to a lack of strong support below the $25,400 mark. On the other hand, IntoTheBlock highlighted the next milestone for BTC as $30,000 as 6.2 million addresses acquired over 2.6 million BTC toward $30,000.

Bitcoin to $30,000 or $23,000?

On-chain analytics firm Santiment gives a key factor that might determine where Bitcoin trends next. Per Santiment, whale stablecoin supply has a strong likelihood of dictating where BTC heads, in this context at $30,000 or $23,000.

Per Santiment, whales are being particularly indecisive on stablecoin accumulation currently. Analyzing big wallets to see the ratio of stablecoins they own is a tried and tested method of predicting where crypto will go next. A rise in their buying power would signal a bounce.

This aligns with on-chain data, which suggested that Bitcoin's last surge might have been buoyed by whales. According to IntoTheBlock data, addresses holding 0.1% of the Bitcoin supply or more have added over $1.5 billion in BTC holdings in the last two weeks.

However, as it stands, Bitcoin continues to oscillate inside the large range between $24,800 and $31,000. A sustained break below $25,400, as stated above, might lead to BTC targeting the $23,340 mark.

On the other hand, a break past the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $27,640 and $28,423, respectively, might reinforce a climb toward $30,000.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 4.8 Billion XRP Marks Highest On-Chain Transaction Volume in Months
09/02/2023 - 14:36
4.8 Billion XRP Marks Highest On-Chain Transaction Volume in Months
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records 1,173% Large Holder Inflows in Epic Week
09/02/2023 - 14:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records 1,173% Large Holder Inflows in Epic Week
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRPL AMM: No Need for Cash or Medium of Exchange, Banking Veteran Says
09/02/2023 - 12:53
XRPL AMM: No Need for Cash or Medium of Exchange, Banking Veteran Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov