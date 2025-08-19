Gemini Teasing New XRP-Related Program

Advertisement

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has teased an XRP-related rewards program.

Earlier this Tuesday, the exchange posted a letter-capitalization riddle that mentions the Ripple-linked token.

Past animosity

Gemini, despite being one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, used to refuse to list the XRP token.

Advertisement

The snub would irk many members of the community, who believed that Gemini was intentionally biased against the top altcoin.

As reported by U.Today , Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss had a bitter spat with some members of the XRP community after the exchange listed Chainlink (LINK) and kept ignoring the Ripple-linked token.

In its complaint, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mentioned that Ripple was attempting to pay $1 million for listing the XRP token on the exchange, but Gemini refused the offer.

Mending ties

Following Ripple's victory against the SEC, Gemini finally added support for the XRP token in August 2023, which was seen as a breakthrough moment for the token.

However, XRP holders are not seemingly ready to fully mend ties with the popular exchange just yet.

In March, as reported by U.Today , Winklevoss urged the members of the XRP community to sign up for a Gemini card. His social media post ended up backfiring, with many members of the community recalling past hostility.

Ripple's credit line

As reported by U.Today, it was recently revealed that Gemini had secured a credit agreement with Ripple ahead of the exchange's initial public offering (IPO).

Gemini will be able to borrow up to $75 million, but this cap could be increased.