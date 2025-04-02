Strategy’s Saylor Flaunts 15,586 BTC Gain as Bitcoin Hits $87K

In an X post on April 2, Michael Saylor, chairman and founder of the renowned Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, revealed that the company’s $MSTR treasury operations have yielded 15,586 BTC in profit.

While Bitcoin had maintained a bearish pattern in previous weeks, causing Strategy to record losses in its Bitcoin holdings, the company remained committed to its Bitcoin strategy. Now, as the market turns green, Strategy has recorded massive gains.

Last week, $MSTR treasury operations resulted in a 15,586 BTC Gain, worth ~$1.36 billion at $BTC 87K. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 2, 2025

According to Saylor’s post, Bitcoin’s breakout past $87,000 has led to the company amassing BTC gains worth $1.36 billion over the past week.

With Bitcoin’s recent resurgence, data from CoinMarketCap reveals that the leading cryptocurrency has surged 2.04% over the past day, reaching $86,477.36 at press time.

While Strategy’s bold bet on Bitcoin has been closely watched in the crypto space, its latest BTC yield has boosted investor confidence, suggesting increasing retail and institutional interest in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Nonetheless, Saylor’s report on $MSTR’s treasury operations came just hours after he hinted at more Bitcoin acquisitions. Earlier today, U.Today reported a post from Strategy’s Saylor, in which he addressed the crypto community, stating: “The only thing better than Bitcoin is more Bitcoin.”

While the post suggests that the company remains committed to its bullish crypto purchases, its latest BTC gains appear to have fueled further interest in expanding its Bitcoin stash. As Bitcoin continues to show bullish momentum, this signals even greater potential yields for Strategy’s $MSTR treasury operations.

Earlier this month, Strategy revealed plans to issue up to $21 billion in 8.00% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock to accumulate more Bitcoin and expand its treasury.