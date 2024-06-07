Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hidden Disaster Incoming? XRP Reaches Turning Point: What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Path to Victory?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market clearly regaining some traction, but things may get ugly
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 0:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hidden Disaster Incoming? XRP Reaches Turning Point: What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Path to Victory?
    When Bitcoin recently broke through the $70,000 barrier, it achieved a major milestone. However, the development of a double top pattern around the $71,900 level may be a warning sign that this achievement is approaching.

    According to technical analysis, a double top pattern is a bearish signal that is on the verge of finishing on the BTC chart. It appears when an asset reaches its peak, retraces its steps and then reaches its peak once more before beginning to decline. This pattern indicates that there may be a downturn and that the asset may find it difficult to sustain its upward momentum.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    An analysis of the current Bitcoin chart: In the case of Bitcoin, the price tried to rise after crossing $70,000 but encountered resistance close to $71,900. Bitcoin may finish the double top formation, signaling a possible end to the current rally if it is unable to overcome this resistance and retreats.

    Relative Strength Index (RSI): A price correction is usually preceded by overbought levels, which are approaching for Bitcoin.

    Trading volume: The volume has not been particularly high during the recent upward trend, which implies that the buying pressure may be waning.

    Broader market context: The general sentiment of the market is still largely positive despite these cautionary signals. The increasing acceptance of Bitcoin by the general public and institutions could offset any possible bearish trends.

    Important levels to keep an eye on: Support at $70,000: Should Bitcoin fall below this mark, it may validate the double top pattern and trigger a downturn. The resistance is at $71,900. A high volume surge over this point could invalidate the bearish pattern and indicate that the upward momentum is still there.

    XRP's positive dynamics

    XRP is finally showing some positive dynamics, yet cautiously. The asset's price is moving upwards and might soon reach the 100 EMA resistance level (orange line). For now, the consolidation at the 50 EMA continues and a bounce off of it would be a go-to scenario for the asset.

    The price of XRP has been consolidating recently around the 50 EMA (green line). The market may be waiting to act decisively before making a move, as indicated by this consolidation. If XRP is able to overcome the 50 EMA support, it might proceed to the 100 EMA, which is a crucial resistance level that might dictate its next significant move.

    The Relative Strength Index is not overbought or oversold at this time, indicating neutrality. This state of neutrality may signal a major move in prices. The volume has exhibited a degree of stability, suggesting that the market is in equilibrium with minimal buying or selling pressure. In either case, a volume spike might indicate a breakout.

    Key levels to watch: 50 EMA support: This is an important level of support. Bullish momentum may be indicated by a significant rebound from this level. Resistance at 100 EMA: An important resistance level is found at the 100 EMA, or orange line. Victory here might pave the way for increased costs. Long-term moving averages: The 200 EMA, or black line, continues to be a level of long-term resistance. To validate a long-term upward trend, XRP must break above this.

    Shiba Inu's path

    Supporters of SHIB have been encouraged by its recent price movement. Strong support is being provided by the bounce off the 50 EMA. The critical resistance at $0.000027 may be tested shortly if the price can maintain its current upward momentum. If this barrier is broken, there may be a major trend reversal and additional gains.

    The positive outlook for SHIB is supported by a number of technical indicators. As of right now, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neither overbought nor oversold. Instead, it is in a neutral zone. This shows that there is still potential for growth without running the immediate risk of a reversal because of overbought circumstances.

    The market appears to be in equilibrium as the trading volume has remained steady. The impetus required for SHIB to overcome significant resistance levels may be a spike in volume.

    A crucial level of support for SHIB is at 50 EMA. As we are seeing right now, a significant recovery from this level frequently denotes bullish momentum.

    Resistance at $0.000027: There has been a lot of resistance at this level. Breakouts above $0.000027 may allow SHIB to rise to all-time highs. It will also be crucial to keep an eye on the 200 and 100 EMAs. A break above these long-term resistance levels would confirm SHIB’s bullish trend.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu
