Bitcoin (BTC) Has So Far Had Bad Year: Bloomberg

Bitcoin (BTC) started 2020 on a high note but Bloomberg believes that there is a lot left to prove for the bulls

Considering Bitcoin just had its best January since 2013, it would be bizarre to say that 2020 has been bad for the crypto king. However, leading financial publication Bloomberg apparently thinks so.

Must Read Ethereum (ETH) Could End Up Overshadowing Bitcoin (BTC) in 2020 - READ MORE

Undermined narratives

In Tuesday’s newsletter, Bloomberg states that Bitcoin’s major narratives have been undermined by surging altcoins. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and lesser-known altcoins ended up significantly outperforming the biggest cryptocurrency.

Unlike Bitcoin, altcoins are not viewed as safe-haven assets. Moreover, neither ETH nor LTC is driven by the halving narrative. Hence, it appears to be just “a broad-based crypto pump” that cannot be explained with high-flown words.

Must Read Expert Claims Bitcoin (BTC) Price Directly Linked to Number of Coronavirus Cases - READ MORE

A fading rally

Despite all the $10,000 calls, Bitcoin has faded, with its price dropping below the do-or-die $9,200 support level. If BTC fails to pick up steam throughout the month, this could be the first February in seven years with a red candle.

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg predicted that the upcoming halving could produce “a big bear market” due to the disillusionment of traders who expected a major price rally similar to previous cycles.