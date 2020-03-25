Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Has Massively Outpaced Gold (XAU) Since 2011: VanEck’s Expert

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:21
  • Yuri Molchan

    When replying to gold bug Peter Schiff, Gabor Gurbacs from VanEck offered proof that BTC has been doing much better than gold and is over 6,000x times up since 2011

On Tuesday, March 24, Bitcoin hater and gold proponent Peter Schiff stated that the flagship crypto may never see a new high again, unlike gold.

Now, VanEck’s expert on crypto, Gabor Gurbacs, responded to Schiff, offering a different look at the gold-vs-Bitcoin situation.

Bitcoin is still in a bear market: Peter Schiff

The chief of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, took to Twitter to criticize Bitcoin again as opposed to his favourite, gold (XAU). He was ignoring the 12-percent rise BTC showed on Tuesday, only drawing attention to gold’s seven percent rise.

He stated that BTC was still in a bear market, unlike gold.

Bitcoin outperforms gold: Gabor Gurbacs

Gabor Gurbacs, a major expert on crypto at VanEck, has responded to Peter Schiff, offering facts contradictory to those tweeted by the head of Euro Pacific Capital.

Gurbacs also shared figures about XAU and BTC, stating that from 2011 XAU is down 13 percent. Unlike the traditional hedge tool, Bitcoin is ‘6,000 times +’ up from the same year, the VanEck’s expert said.

Besides, he insisted that Bitcoin has done better than XAU in most standardized time periods.

Commenting on the recent moves of the Fed and the US government regarding the QE program and sending $1,200 cheques to US citizens to support them throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Gabor Gurbacs stated:

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price #Peter Schiff

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:47
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The controversial EOS Worker Proposal announced by leading EOS block producers passed through its first stage of execution supported by numerous network participants

As reported by EOS Nation, a top-level EOS block producer, the new proposal has support from a 'strong consensus' of Eosians.

First level completed

Yesterday, EOS NAtion proudly announced that 34 block producers (both active and standby) approved the new EOS Worker Proposal. According to them, so far this is the 'strongest consensus reached on any EOS Mainnet proposal'.

The first multi-signature approval, executed yesterday, launched the eosio.wps system itself. This is an account that stores the funds required for new system operations. 

After the second multi-signature approval or MSIG execution, 50,000 EOS tokens will be transferred to the account from eosio.names. The third MSIG will deploy the Worker Proposal smart contract to the eosio.wps account.

Once the fourth approval is reached, the new proposal will re-consider the voting system in the whole network.

Controversial proposal

As previously reported by U.Today, with the new scheme, anyone is allowed to make a proposal for how the EOS blockchain should work for a small fee in EOS. Then, all block producers, both active and on stand-by, vote on the proposals (+1 point, -1 point, or zero points). A new proposal must score 20 points to pass. 

Brendan Blumer, CEO and co-founder of Block.one, outlined that:

Socially authorising the BP’s to direct token-holder funds into projects without a clear or measurable return of value is risky, and may open the door to corruption and external scrutiny

#EOS

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

