U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Crashing Further May Soon Lose All Value: Peter Schiff

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 08:33
  • Yuri Molchan

    Major Bitcoin antagonist Peter Schiff cannot help criticizing Bitcoin now that the price dipped below $4,000 before coming back above $5,000

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Over the past two days, Bitcoin has lost around 50 percent of its value, briefly dipping below the $4,000 price level earlier today. By now, BTC is back in the $5,450 zone.

However, famous Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff reckons that BTC crashing below $4,000 again is possible.

Not feeling bad about losing BTC: Peter Schiff

Euro Pacific Capital CEO, Peter Schiff, tweeted that he does not feel too sad about losing access to the BTC in his wallet since soon, he says, whether you hold Bitcoin or not will not matter much as it is quickly losing value.

Mike Novogratz still believes in BTC

Head of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, still believes in the power of Bitcoin. He tweets that BTC and crypto have always been about confidence. And now, he tweets, as global confidence in major traditional assets has evaporated, it is going back to Bitcoin, despite the recent price crash.

Many, however, are now sharing their disappointment in Bitcoin, saying that it has lost the privilege to be called a safe haven asset. Economist and writer Holger Zschaepitz tweets:

“Bitcoin is proving to be no haven asset amid the current global market meltdown — it's fallen 50% in two days.”

Will Bitcoin price recover soon?

Trader Crypto Moon Carl believes that the bottom for Bitcoin was already reached, claiming it was $3,900.

Trader @CanteringClark reckons that even if Bitcoin continues declining, it will be much easier for it to recover afterwards.

“No bid, it is just going to get worse for $BTC. This is an anomalous event, your only consolation is that a 100% BTC move will be much easier after. Return to allocation in something this low float and illiquid will fly up faster than you can limit in.”

Here’s what the analyst Michael van de Poppe has to say about the situation on the markets at the moment, including crypto:

“Equities markets are going to show a relief rally and a calmer day. The weekend will probably show more lockdowns for countries, through which we might find a short term relief on these markets in general. $BTC should test some levels above us as well + alts.”

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

