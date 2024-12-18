Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $104K Ahead of Fed's Rate Decision

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bulls will likely have to defend $100,000 level
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 7:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $104K Ahead of Fed's Rate Decision
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, dropped to an intraday low of $103,353 earlier today, causing some concerns about a potentially steeper correction. 

    Advertisement

    It is currently trading at $103,735, down 2.7%. This comes after it soared to a new record high of $108,135 on Tuesday. 

    The cryptocurrency is seeing increasing volatility ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hike. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Places Big Hopes on US 'Crypto Czar,' Here's Why
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Is ‘Game-Changer’, SWIFT Veteran Says
    Litecoin ETF Might Happen Before XRP ETF, Expert Says

    Polymarket bettors see a 97% chance of the Fed implementing a 25-basis-point rate cut. Hence, a potential decision to keep rates unchanged will likely send shockwaves across the markets, causing a significant Bitcoin price correction. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, prominent trader Josh Olszewicz opined that $100,000 would be the key level to defend for bulls. According to the chartist, Bitcoin's daily close was rather underwhelming following the new record peak. He believes that the largest cryptocurrency is now in risk-off mode ahead of the Fed's rate decision and Jerome Powell's speech. 

    Related
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 07:59
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, the trader has said that Bitcoin is unlikely to collapse all the way to the $86,000 level, as of now. 

    Related
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 06:57
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin is struggling to move higher despite impressive flows recorded by U.S.-based Bitcoin ETFs. On Tuesday, they managed to attract $733 million worth of inflows. 

    The cryptocurrency has also been boosted on the regulatory front. As reported by U.Today, anti-crypto SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, who voted against the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, is highly likely to leave the agency next year after the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs failed to vote on her renomination.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:08
    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    Ripple's RLUSD Records Major Changes in One Day: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD