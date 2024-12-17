Advertisement
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025

    Alex Dovbnya
    Anthony Scaramucci has also implied that his Bitcoin price target might be too bearish
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 7:59
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could skyrocket to $200,000 in 2025 in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. 

    Scaramucci believes that the cryptocurrency could still double in price despite its massive market cap due to a "wave" of crypto-friendly policies in the U.S. 

    Scaramucci joked about being yelled at by his colleagues at SkyBridge for being "too bearish."

    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
     

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands $106,859 after adding 9.5% over the past 24 hours. On Monday, it reached a new record high of $107,822. 

    In October, Scaramucci addressed some potential Bitcoin investors who think that they missed the boat, arguing that they would still be "very early."

    Earlier this year, the American financier predicted that Bitcoin could become a store of value by 2026. 

    During a recent appearance at the Evident AI Symposium in New York, Scaramucci said that Bitcoin prices were being held back due to the SEC's anti-crypto policies. "I would maintain to the people in this room that Bitcoin is at the price that it should have been in January of 2022," he said. He argued that the SEC was too late to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs. However, they were being blocked by SEC Chair Gary Gensler until he eventually decided to greenlight these products despite some objections from two anti-crypto commissioners earlier this year. 

    Scaramucci slammed Gensler for being arbitrary and capricious with his application of the law. "He did something to the industry that held back pricing and held back where we are today," he said. 

    As reported by U.Today, former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins is set to replace Gensler as the SEC head.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

