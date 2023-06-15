Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Sparked $162 Million in Crypto Liquidations: Details

Thu, 06/15/2023 - 14:32
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin has fueled another bout of encompassing market liquidations that has topped $162 million
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin (BTC) has led a more prevalent and sustained price crash over the past 24 hours that has dragged more than 97% of altcoins in the top 100 range to unprecedented sell-offs. With the bearish encroachment, data from CoinGlass shows that the market has recorded as much as $162.7 million in total liquidations over the past day.

Bitcoin slipped past the $25,000 support zone and, at the time of writing, the premier digital currency is trading at a spot price of $24,888.49. The breach of the support level it has kept over the past month came after the cryptocurrency shed 4.28% of its price overnight.

While Trust Wallet Token (TWT) remains one of the few cryptocurrencies with a significant uptick among the biggest cryptocurrencies, the liquidation has extended to less capitalized tokens, including Injective (INJ), Sui Network (SUI), and Internet Computer (ICP), among others.

Surprisingly, owing to its woeful performance, Ethereum (ETH) has seen more monetary liquidations, with a total valuation of $60.54 million. Bitcoin's total monetary liquidation is pegged at $46.30 million, while other altcoins combined recorded a total of $11 million in liquidations.

Two sources of FUD

It is notably unusual for the crypto market to take a sharp retracement in its price trajectory without at least one underlying cause. For the current market bear turn, the caution generated by the testimony of Aaron Kaplan, the CEO of regulated crypto firm Prometheum, might be before the U.S. House committee as it concerns crypto regulations.

With industry insiders calling out Kaplan, the market chose to echo the worry. Additionally, the depegging concerns of the Tether (USDT) stablecoin are also growing by a mile. Bitcoin is particularly embroiled in the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) surrounding Tether as there is a likelihood that the parent firm may sell off its Bitcoin holdings to help the stablecoin regain its peg.

Investors are taking the cautionary path in case these projections become reality.

About the author
Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

