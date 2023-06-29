Bitcoin (BTC) Aims to Go Higher, Analyst Says, Here’s What’s Happening

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 15:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent analyst and crypto podcaster believes Bitcoin “wants more”
Bitcoin (BTC) Aims to Go Higher, Analyst Says, Here’s What’s Happening
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Crypto trader, analyst and interviewer of famous personas in the crypto space Scott Melker has posted a BTC/USDT chart on Twitter, saying “Looks like it wants more”.

On the chart, it is visible that a Falling Wedge pattern is forming – a reversal pattern that is likely to push an asset’s price to the North.

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin demonstrated a rise of 2.24%, hitting the $30,700 zone. However, by now it has slipped back to $30,562 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Bitcoin recovers after MicroStrategy purchase

On Wednesday, software intelligence giant MicroStrategy announced that it had purchased another hefty stash of Bitcoin. This time, the company spent $347 million to grab 12,333 BTC. Now, the company holds 152,333 Bitcoin in total and this digital wealth is evaluated at $4.5 billion.

However, several BTC experts pointed out that Bitcoin price always drops a little every time MicroStrategy makes yet another BTC purchase. Yesterday, BTC slipped by around 2%, in March and April BTC went down by 5% each time but it also recovered afterward.

In particular, senior analyst at K33 Research Vetle Lunde noted the BTC decline yesterday. Trader Bob Loukas tweeted today, saying that he does not understand why everyone is cheering on these BTC purchases of MicroStrategy - “This concentration and honey pot is absolutely horrible for bitcoin”, he stated.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $310,000 If This Happens: Willy Woo

Here’s when the last Bitcoin will be mined

Bitfinex exchange today revealed how much time miners still have to mint the very last Bitcoin. According to the tweet, they still have whole 117 years before it happens. The very last BTC will be generated as late as 2140.

Out of the 21 million coins, more than 92% have already been mined and injected in circulation, Bitfinex’s tweet reminded to the community.

Every four years, a BTC halving takes place when miners’ rewards get reduced by 2. The next halving is to take place in April-May 2024.

The BTC rewards that year will be reduced from the current 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC and so on – every four years until the last BTC is mined in 2140.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE Developers Prepare for Next Dogecoin Core System Upgrade
06/29/2023 - 14:39
DOGE Developers Prepare for Next Dogecoin Core System Upgrade
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Massive $7 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Options Countdown: Price Implications Unveiled
06/29/2023 - 14:16
Massive $7 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Options Countdown: Price Implications Unveiled
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple Case Arguments Used in Coinbase Response to SEC Suit: Pro-Ripple Lawyer
06/29/2023 - 14:00
Ripple Case Arguments Used in Coinbase Response to SEC Suit: Pro-Ripple Lawyer
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan