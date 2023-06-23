Dash (DASH) Completes Halving, Litecoin and Bitcoin Next

Fri, 06/23/2023 - 12:08
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Halving completed at block height 1,892,161
Dash (DASH) Completes Halving, Litecoin and Bitcoin Next
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

DASH, a payments-focused peer-to-peer cryptocurrency forked out of the Bitcoin source code, has just completed its halving.

The halving was completed at block height 1,892,161, and the current block reward is 2.3097 DASH. On the Dash blockchain, the block reward for miners is halved about every 840,000 blocks, or every four years.

The halving event is important for DASH because it affects how many new coins are issued, which affects the dynamics of supply and demand for the cryptocurrency.

According to OKLINK, the next Litecoin halving event will take place in around 40 days, while the BTC halving will take place in 308 days.

Related
Dash (DASH) Pauses Production of New Blocks, Here's What Happened

The next and third Litecoin halving event is scheduled to take place on or around Aug. 2, 2023. The current 12.5 LTC block reward for Litecoin will be reduced to 6.25 LTC. There are currently 23,239 blocks remaining for this key event.

On Aug. 25, 2015, Litecoin saw its first halving event at a block height of 840,000. At a block height of 1,680,000 on Aug. 5, 2019, the second halving event took place.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH) Halving Events Set to Occur in This Number of Days

The number of coins Bitcoin miners earn as rewards is, logically, slashed in half by halving. The process of capping the Bitcoin supply at 21 million coins includes the quadrennial halving event.

According to OKLINK, the next Bitcoin halving event is anticipated to take place on or around April 27, 2024. Following that, rewards for mining Bitcoin will decrease from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. There are currently 44,435 blocks remaining for this key event.

#Dash News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Japan's Banking Giant MUFG Plans to Issue Stablecoins: Bloomberg
06/23/2023 - 11:53
Japan's Banking Giant MUFG Plans to Issue Stablecoins: Bloomberg
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Whales' Activity up by Trillions as SHIB Price Reaches This Zone
06/23/2023 - 11:27
Shiba Inu Whales' Activity up by Trillions as SHIB Price Reaches This Zone
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu: Here's Latest Update on Shibarium Beta Testnet
06/23/2023 - 11:07
Shiba Inu: Here's Latest Update on Shibarium Beta Testnet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide