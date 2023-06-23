Dash (DASH) Completes Halving, Litecoin and Bitcoin Next

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

DASH, a payments-focused peer-to-peer cryptocurrency forked out of the Bitcoin source code, has just completed its halving.

The halving was completed at block height 1,892,161, and the current block reward is 2.3097 DASH. On the Dash blockchain, the block reward for miners is halved about every 840,000 blocks, or every four years.

DASH has completed the Halving at block height 1,892,161, and the current block reward is 2.3097 DASH. DASH has just been listed as a security by the SEC and is a rare POW token listed as a security. The next token that will be halved is LTC with 40 days left; Bitcoin will be… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 23, 2023

The halving event is important for DASH because it affects how many new coins are issued, which affects the dynamics of supply and demand for the cryptocurrency.

According to OKLINK, the next Litecoin halving event will take place in around 40 days, while the BTC halving will take place in 308 days.

The next and third Litecoin halving event is scheduled to take place on or around Aug. 2, 2023. The current 12.5 LTC block reward for Litecoin will be reduced to 6.25 LTC. There are currently 23,239 blocks remaining for this key event.

On Aug. 25, 2015, Litecoin saw its first halving event at a block height of 840,000. At a block height of 1,680,000 on Aug. 5, 2019, the second halving event took place.

The number of coins Bitcoin miners earn as rewards is, logically, slashed in half by halving. The process of capping the Bitcoin supply at 21 million coins includes the quadrennial halving event.

According to OKLINK, the next Bitcoin halving event is anticipated to take place on or around April 27, 2024. Following that, rewards for mining Bitcoin will decrease from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. There are currently 44,435 blocks remaining for this key event.