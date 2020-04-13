U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Bitcoin (BTC) Active Supply Hits New ATH in 3 Months

News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:50
Yuri Molchan
The amount of Bitcoin moved between wallets and exchanges has hit a new all-time high, while investors seem to be less willing to store their BTC on crypto exchanges
Recent data issued by Glassnode states that investors have been moving their BTC actively and that crypto exchanges seem to be losing their status as the most popular locations for crypto storage.

BTC active supply surges to new ATH

As per Glassnode’s recent tweet, the active Bitcoin supply has surged over the past three months and hit a new all-time high of 1,698,181.749. This value was last measured on January 20.

This seems logical ahead of the next Bitcoin halving, which is to take place in less than a month with the expected date being May 12.

The number of wallets containing more than one Bitcoin has also surged over the weekend and now it amounts to 803,335.000.

Number of BTC exchange deposits drops

Glassnode also reports another decline in the number of crypto exchange deposits in Bitcoin over the past three years. On April 13, it reached a new all-time low – 777,333.

The previous time this index was measured was August 2, 2017 – four months before BTC reached its all-time high of $20,089.

BTC dominance index goes down

Twitter user @im_goomba has shared a chart showing that Bitcoin dominance has dropped and might see another decline soon.

