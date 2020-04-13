U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Not To Repeat Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Pattern: Trader Mati Greenspan

News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:11
Vladislav Sopov
The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) halvings dramatically affected both blockchains. Once miners capitulated, hash-rates dropped and transactions congested
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents
Trader and analyst Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics think tank, believes that the Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) halvings are events from different leagues.

Embodiment of scarcity

Mr. Greenspan was asked about whether we should wait for the crypto king to repeat Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price movements after its long-awaited third halving event of May, 2020. The seasoned trader sees these two events as 'diametrically different'.

According to him, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) halving has nothing in common with the tokenomic sense of halving ('quantitative hardening'). Thus, only the Bitcoin (BTC) halving is 'real' as it will bootstrap scarcity of the digital asset which may, in turn, catapult its price.

No life beyond halving?

The first halving of the popular Bitcoin core forks, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) heavily affected the statements of their mining processes. As previously reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) block speed tanked 83% after the halving and the likelihood of a 51% attack increased drastically as the cost a hacker would have to pay to successfully complete such a hack dropped to an unbelievable $7,550 per hour.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Network Speed Tanks, Cost of 51% Attack Drops to Dangerous Level

Bitcoin SV (BSV) miners moved their capacity to the Bitcoin (BTC) network due to risks of unprofitability. As a result, both BCH and BSV hash-rates crashed below 1 EH/s. For average holders, it resulted in a very slow transaction confirmation speed as well as an alarming level of unintended chain split.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

