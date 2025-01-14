Ex-Binance CEO 'CZ' Shares Key Insight as Crypto Market Recovers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the crypto market shows signs of rebounding, founder and former CEO of Binance Changpeng (CZ) Zhao has taken to X to offer a timely and thought-provoking tip for the crypto community.

CZ’s tweet comes at a time when the crypto market seems to be recovering after a major sell-off in Monday's session that saw over $700 million in liquidations within 24 hours. Speculation that the Federal Reserve’s window for further interest-rate cuts might be closing had stoked a sell-off on the markets, including the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin briefly dipped below $90,000 on Monday — a decrease of roughly 5% from the start of 2025 — before rebounding. The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached a record high of $108,316 last month. The majority of cryptocurrencies likewise saw losses before slightly recovering.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 5.43% in the last 24 hours to $96,605. Several cryptocurrencies were higher in this same time frame, including XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, with gains ranging from 6% to 10%.

CZ's message urges crypto participants to take decisive action in the present despite missed opportunities in the past, hinting that another golden window may be opening.

"Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I wish I had... bought bitcoins early, bought the dip, held and learned about crypto early, ignored FUD.' But when the opportunity presents itself again, will you act? Today is earlier than all the days to come," the Binance founder wrote.

This statement highlights the common regret among crypto enthusiasts of missing out on key opportunities, such as buying Bitcoin at lower prices or holding through bearish markets. CZ’s tweet serves as a reminder that despite past mistakes or missed chances, there is always another opportunity to act.

Institutional adoption growing

In a significant milestone, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has made its first spot Bitcoin purchase, purchasing about one million euros ($1 million) of the largest cryptocurrency as Italy's largest banking group expands into the asset class.

The move comes as other major financial institutions expand into cryptocurrency and the many market structures that have emerged around it.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm, has amassed $51 billion in assets in the spot Bitcoin ETF it established a year ago and is pushing for its money-market digital coin to be used as collateral for crypto derivatives trading.