Advertisement
AD

    Ex-Binance CEO 'CZ' Shares Key Insight as Crypto Market Recovers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance founder's tweet comes at time when crypto market is recovering after huge sell-off
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 14:17
    A
    A
    A
    Ex-Binance CEO 'CZ' Shares Key Insight as Crypto Market Recovers
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the crypto market shows signs of rebounding, founder and former CEO of Binance Changpeng (CZ) Zhao has taken to X to offer a timely and thought-provoking tip for the crypto community.

    Advertisement

    CZ’s tweet comes at a time when the crypto market seems to be recovering after a major sell-off in Monday's session that saw over $700 million in liquidations within 24 hours. Speculation that the Federal Reserve’s window for further interest-rate cuts might be closing had stoked a sell-off on the markets, including the cryptocurrency market.

    Bitcoin briefly dipped below $90,000 on Monday — a decrease of roughly 5% from the start of 2025 — before rebounding. The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached a record high of $108,316 last month. The majority of cryptocurrencies likewise saw losses before slightly recovering.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,221%, Here's What's Happening
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding
    Stellar (XLM) Below Key Indicator, Solana (SOL) Bull Run Officially Ended? Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of Ending It

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 5.43% in the last 24 hours to $96,605. Several cryptocurrencies were higher in this same time frame, including XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, with gains ranging from 6% to 10%.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ex Binance CEO CZ Drops 'Send It' Year 2025 Crypto Prediction
    Fri, 01/03/2025 - 12:57
    Ex Binance CEO CZ Drops 'Send It' Year 2025 Crypto Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    CZ's message urges crypto participants to take decisive action in the present despite missed opportunities in the past, hinting that another golden window may be opening.

    "Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I wish I had... bought bitcoins early, bought the dip, held and learned about crypto early, ignored FUD.' But when the opportunity presents itself again, will you act? Today is earlier than all the days to come," the Binance founder wrote. 

    This statement highlights the common regret among crypto enthusiasts of missing out on key opportunities, such as buying Bitcoin at lower prices or holding through bearish markets. CZ’s tweet serves as a reminder that despite past mistakes or missed chances, there is always another opportunity to act.

    Institutional adoption growing

    In a significant milestone, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has made its first spot Bitcoin purchase, purchasing about one million euros ($1 million) of the largest cryptocurrency as Italy's largest banking group expands into the asset class.

    Related
    Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    Mon, 04/15/2024 - 14:01
    Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The move comes as other major financial institutions expand into cryptocurrency and the many market structures that have emerged around it.

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm, has amassed $51 billion in assets in the spot Bitcoin ETF it established a year ago and is pushing for its money-market digital coin to be used as collateral for crypto derivatives trading.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 13:47
    Important XRP Metrics Return to Pre-$3 Level: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 12:54
    XRP on Verge of Historic Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC)
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-Binance CEO 'CZ' Shares Key Insight as Crypto Market Recovers
    Important XRP Metrics Return to Pre-$3 Level: Details
    XRP on Verge of Historic Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC)
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD