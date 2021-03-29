Bitcoin-Based ID Solution by Microsoft: Pros and Cons According to IOTA's Developer

News
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 14:37
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Jelle Millenaar, Lead of Identity at IOTA Foundation, shares his take on latest digital identity system by Microsoft, ION. Is this competitor dangerous for IOTA's DID?
Bitcoin-Based ID Solution by Microsoft: Pros and Cons According to IOTA's Developer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Seasoned developer Jelle Millenaar, who coordinates all of IOTA Foundation's digital identity experiments, congratulates Microsoft on its latest release but also raises some concerns.

Isn't Microsoft's stack too slow for identity management?

The analysis by Mr. Millenaar addresses the recent ION DID v1 release by Microsoft. It is the first iteration of a Bitcoin-based ID solution for the tech giant.

IOTA's director criticizes Microsoft's solution
Image via Twitter

In some respects, IOTA's product is similar to Microsoft's: both of them do not necessarily rely on programmatic or purpose-based blockchains.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and IOTA demonstrate different approaches to the implementation of this concept. Microsoft decided to utilize Bitcoin's (BTC) blockchain, Sidetree protocol and Inter-Planetary File System for its instrument.

Mr. Millenaar stresses that this technology may result in long resolution times.

IOTA's identity solution will resolve in 200 ms

Mr. Millenaar announced that IOTA's instrument targets a resolution time of 200 ms. It is highly unlikely that, in the future, citizens will be able to wait longer for an ID check.

Also, IOTA's product is a part of a family of IOTA services, including feeless cryptocurrency, smart contracts and IOTA Streams, which leaves room for seamless integration.

As covered by U.Today previously. IOTA's "self-sovereign identity solution" will protect Internet users from data harvesting.

Related
IOTA's Identity Solution Can Protect Your Data From Tech Giants: IOTA Foundation's Jelle Millenaar

It remains one of the most popular workflows in IOTA's development workload.

Meanwhile, Mr. Millenaar highlighted that the Bitcoin (BTC) network is reliable for this service due to its technological "maturity."

#IOTA News #Microsoft News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Rapper Soulja Boy Looks Forward to Ethereum Rise
News
03/23/2021 - 10:28

Rapper Soulja Boy Looks Forward to Ethereum Rise
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple Shifts 816 Million XRP Along with Major XRP "Delister," While Coin Holds at $0.55
News
03/24/2021 - 09:53

Ripple Shifts 816 Million XRP Along with Major XRP "Delister," While Coin Holds at $0.55
Yuri Molchan
article image Polkadot (DOT)-Based Prediction Market Startup Zeitgeist (ZTG) Raises $1.5 Million
News
03/25/2021 - 12:00

Polkadot (DOT)-Based Prediction Market Startup Zeitgeist (ZTG) Raises $1.5 Million
Vladislav Sopov