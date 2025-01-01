Bitcoin to Hit $1 Million in 2025, Samson Mow Predicts, Here's Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoin supporter and CEO at Bitcoin adoption-focused company JAN3, has published a tweet, sharing his big Bitcoin-themed predictions for the just-arrived year. Of course, he touched on the subject of BTC price, expecting a mammoth surge.

Bitcoin to $1 million in 2025

Prominent Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow made 10 important predictions for the year 2025, starting with the one that says that the world’s leading cryptocurrency is to finally skyrocket to $1 million this year.

Another important one was that “3 more nation-states implement a Bitcoin strategy” and one of those will be in Asia, following the example of El Salvador. Mow did not name any particular countries, though. He expects them to adopt BTC strategies using the services of his JAN3 company, which helps with that. In this regard, one of the predictions stated that JAN3 would engage 10 more new countries in adopting Bitcoin.

It was not only about the Bitcoin price surge that Mow spoke about in his tweet. He also shared a prediction that in 2025, MicroStrategy stock would surge to $2,000 per share, adding that Tether’s popular USDT stablecoin would flip Ethereum in terms of market capitalization and that Europe would reverse its cryptocurrency regulation course completely.

“I could be wrong, but I will be right,” Samson Mow concluded in his New Year X message published Jan. 1.

MicroStrategy brings $11.6 billion to MSTR holders

On Dec. 31, MicroStrategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor summarized the last quarter of 2024 by tweeting that over those three months, his company’s treasury operations had delivered a BTC yield of 47.8% in total to the shareholders, which equated to 120,600 BTC.

That was the equivalent of a mammoth $11.6 billion at an approximate price of $96,000 per Bitcoin for that quarter.

Over the last 24 hours, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin has plunged by roughly 2.5%, losing the $95,835 level and dropping to $93,097 per coin. The current BTC correction is believed to be linked to the current FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) against Tether’s USDT in Europe as after the adoption of the new crypto legislation many believe that the popular dollar-pegged stablecoin may be deemed illegal for use and therefore to be delisted from European cryptocurrency exchanges. Many influencers, including Tether CEO and Samson Mow, have been refuting those speculations.