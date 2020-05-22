Binance.US Users Can Now Buy Cardano (ADA) and 0x (ZRX) in Seconds with Visa Card

News
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 16:30
Alex Dovbnya
Binance.US enables its ‘one-click buy’ feature for Cardano (ADA) and 0x (ZRX), bringing the total of available cryptocurrencies to 14
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Binance.US, the local arm of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, now allows its users to instantly buy Cardano (ADA) and 0x (ZRX) with the help of a Visa card. 

The ‘instant buy’ feature that makes it possible for the exchange’s clients to purchase cryptocurrency assets in mere seconds was launched by Binance.US last March. Prior to that, it had been tested in the exchange’s mobile version.    

As of now, 14 tokens can be bought with a single click of the mouse, including XRP and the exchange’s native Binance Coin (BNB)

Even though the feature is available around the globe except for China, Iran, Morocco, and some other countries.  

Binance.US steps up its altcoin game

As reported by U.Today, Binance.U.S opened its doors for customers in mid-September 2019. The launch of the new exchange came after its parent company had to banish all American users due to regulatory hurdles.

The trading platform initially debuted with only six coins and anemic trading volumes, but it started to actively expand the list of available assets. 

On Sep. 25, 2019, Binance U.S. opened trading for Cardano (ADA) and 0x (ZRX) along with three other altcoins.  

Users can now trade over-the-counter

For those who need to make larger trades (more than $10,000), Binance.US launched an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk earlier this month. It allows deep-pocketed customers to exchange crypto directly without relying on an order-book to match their buy and sell orders.

By venturing into OTC trading, Binance.US followed the suit of other major cryptocurrency firms such as Circle and Coinbase

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

