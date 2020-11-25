Binance Will Conduct Spark Token Airdrop for XRP Army

Crypto goliath Binance has finally joined the line of digital platforms that will take part in the Spark token distribution to the XRP community from Flare Networks

Binance has spread the word that it will take part in the approaching Spark token airdrop planned by Flare for the XRP community as part of the utility fork.

Image via Twitter

Binance to conduct the Spark airdrop

In a recent tweet, Binance announced its intention to join the line of crypto exchanges that will be conducting the Spark airdrop from Flare Networks.

The snapshot will occur on Dec. 12 at 12:00 a.m. UTC at the first validated XRPL index number. While the snapshot is being taken, XRP trading will not be affected, but deposits and withdrawals will resume when it is over.

Spark tokens will be distributed by Flare Networks at the start of 2021.

Other top exchanges have still not said "yes"

Other crypto exchanges that have already announced their intention to support the airdrop include Bitstamp, Bithumb and Crypto.com.

Among the exchanges Flare Networks is interested in having take part are Coinbase, Bitfinex, Kraken and other giants. From this list, Binance has now joined the token distribution supporters.

Ripple's top partner in Japan, SBI, is also considering whether or not to offer support to the distribution of Spark tokens. If it decides to join in, the airdrop will take place on the SBI VC Trade platform.