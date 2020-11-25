Back

Binance Will Conduct Spark Token Airdrop for XRP Army

News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 11:54
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto goliath Binance has finally joined the line of digital platforms that will take part in the Spark token distribution to the XRP community from Flare Networks
Binance Will Conduct Spark Token Airdrop for XRP Army
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Binance has spread the word that it will take part in the approaching Spark token airdrop planned by Flare for the XRP community as part of the utility fork.

XRP
Image via Twitter

Binance to conduct the Spark airdrop

In a recent tweet, Binance announced its intention to join the line of crypto exchanges that will be conducting the Spark airdrop from Flare Networks.

The snapshot will occur on Dec. 12 at 12:00 a.m. UTC at the first validated XRPL index number. While the snapshot is being taken, XRP trading will not be affected, but deposits and withdrawals will resume when it is over.

Spark tokens will be distributed by Flare Networks at the start of 2021.

Related Queen Elizabeth II May Well Own Bitcoin, Binance CZ Tweets
Related
Queen Elizabeth II May Well Own Bitcoin, Binance CZ Tweets

Other top exchanges have still not said "yes"

Other crypto exchanges that have already announced their intention to support the airdrop include Bitstamp, Bithumb and Crypto.com.

Among the exchanges Flare Networks is interested in having take part are Coinbase, Bitfinex, Kraken and other giants. From this list, Binance has now joined the token distribution supporters.

Ripple's top partner in Japan, SBI, is also considering whether or not to offer support to the distribution of Spark tokens. If it decides to join in, the airdrop will take place on the SBI VC Trade platform.

#Binance News#XRP#Cryptocurrency Fork
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details
News
5 days ago

Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details

Vladislav Sopov
article image XRP Rockets to $0.50 as Trading Volume Reaches New All-Time High
News
3 days ago

XRP Rockets to $0.50 as Trading Volume Reaches New All-Time High

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple's Chris Larsen and Major Players Move 1.8 Billion XRP as Token Surges to $0.71
News
1 day ago

Ripple's Chris Larsen and Major Players Move 1.8 Billion XRP as Token Surges to $0.71

Yuri Molchan