    Binance to Temporarily Suspend Withdrawals on BNB Chain on This Date, Here's Why

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance has announced that it will temporarily suspend withdrawals on BNB Beacon Chain
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 14:50
    Binance to Temporarily Suspend Withdrawals on BNB Chain on This Date, Here's Why
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a significant development for BNB Chain users, Binance has announced that it will temporarily suspend withdrawals on the BNB Beacon Chain to facilitate wallet maintenance and network upgrades/hard forks.

    In preparation for the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network upgrade and hard fork, Binance will perform wallet maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) on a stated date.

    Wallet maintenance for the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) is scheduled for July 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. (UTC). To support wallet maintenance, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2), starting from 6:55 a.m. (UTC) on the same day. The suspension is expected to last for the duration of the maintenance, which is estimated to be around two hours.

    The BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network upgrade and hard fork are set to occur on July 14, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). In preparation for this event, Binance will again suspend deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) starting from approximately 5:55 a.m. (UTC) on the aforementioned date.

    This temporary suspension is crucial for Binance to align its systems with the new network changes and to ensure that the hard fork proceeds without any technical hitches.

    In this light, users of BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) are advised to plan their activities accordingly and to stay informed about the status of the network upgrade through official channels to avoid potential disruptions.

    As indicated by the project team in January 2024, BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) is facing a phaseout, with Binance taking definitive steps in this direction since the year's start.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

