Advertisement
AD

    Binance Issues Key Announcement for BNB Beacon Chain Users

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance has issued key announcement that might concern BNB Beacon Chain users
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 15:37
    Binance Issues Key Announcement for BNB Beacon Chain Users
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant development, Binance has issued a key announcement that might concern BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) users. As indicated by the project team in January 2024, BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will be phased out in June 2024. The sunset plan is not an abrupt discontinuation but a carefully orchestrated transition process.

    Advertisement

    In this regard, Binance has announced it will start migrating assets from BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) to BNB Smart Chain (BSC), taking effect from today May 15. The migration will continue over the next few weeks, with completion aimed at June 2024.

    As the BNB Chain team will be completing the sunset of BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) by June 2024, Binance says it will stop processing deposit requests for all BEP2 tokens, excluding BEP2 Binance-pegged tokens (B-tokens) on May 15, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. (UTC).

    As a result, users are strongly encouraged to deposit BEP2 B-tokens into their Binance accounts before the BEP2 network sunset is complete in June 2024. B-tokens credited to Binance accounts can then be withdrawn via its native network or other networks supported by Binance.

    Related
    Binance Announces New Listings for Three Major Trading Pairs: Details

    Ahead of the sunset completion in June, efforts are being made to bind all BEP2 and BEP8 assets to BNB Smart Chain (BSC), allowing users to conduct cross-chain withdrawals of their assets.

    According to an earlier announcement, the binding and asset migration process will become unavailable once the BEP2 network sunset is complete in June 2024. 

    Users who hold BEP2 tokens that are not bound to the BEP20 network may be unable to recover their BEP2 assets and might sustain losses if this is not done before the sunset deadline. 

    A pivotal step in June will be the release of a CLI (Command Line Interface) token migration application. This tool is intended to assist users in retrieving funds that are still on the Beacon Chain, signaling a key milestone in the roadmap.

    #BNB
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Price Reboots on CPI News
    2024/05/15 15:32
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Price Reboots on CPI News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 15
    2024/05/15 15:32
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Major Bullish Statement About Shibarium Coins Issued by SHIB Team Rep
    2024/05/15 15:32
    Major Bullish Statement About Shibarium Coins Issued by SHIB Team Rep
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETFSwap (ETFS) Crosses 4,000 Users With $1.5 Million Raised
    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Issues Key Announcement for BNB Beacon Chain Users
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Price Reboots on CPI News
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 15
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD