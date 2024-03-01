Advertisement
Binance to List Telegram Open Network (TON), Price Surges by 10%

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Two positive developments push value of Telegram's token massively
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 10:48
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance Futures has announced the launch of the TON Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, propelling the TON token into the limelight with a 10% surge in price. TON, the layer-1 blockchain developed by the messaging giant Telegram, is experiencing a significant uptick in value, attributed to the recent developments spearheaded by Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder.

The announcement that Telegram channel owners will soon be able to receive financial rewards for their content has pushed the asset's value massively. With broadcast channels on Telegram accruing one trillion views monthly, and only a tenth of these currently monetized, the impending expansion of the Telegram Ad Platform stands to revolutionize content creator revenue. Starting in March, channel owners across nearly a hundred new countries will receive 50% of the revenue from ads displayed on their channels.

TONUSDT
TON/USDT Chart by TradingView

To facilitate swift and secure ad payments, these transactions will exclusively utilize the TON blockchain, creating a self-reinforcing economic loop where creators can either liquidate their Toncoin earnings or reinvest in enhancing their channels.

The price analysis of TON post-announcement shows a robust upward momentum, breaching previous resistance levels. Currently, the token faces its next significant resistance at the $3 mark, a level that could consolidate its recent gains and set the stage for further growth. Support remains strong at the $2.5 level, a pivotal point that could safeguard against potential retractions.

Looking ahead, the integration of TON into Telegram's economic model presents a bullish scenario for the token. The prospect of a new, creator-driven economic engine on Telegram could see increased demand for TON as a utility and investment asset, driving its value higher.

#Telegram Open Network (TON) News #Pavel Durov
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

