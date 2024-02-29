Advertisement
AD

Telegram Creator Pavel Durov Dispels Fears About Toncoin (TON)

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Pavel Durov, visionary mind behind Telegram, responds to concerns over Toncoin (TON) concentration
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 15:30
Telegram Creator Pavel Durov Dispels Fears About Toncoin (TON)
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant move to address concerns about the concentration of Toncoin (TON), Pavel Durov, the creator of Telegram, revealed a strategy to maintain the decentralization and stability of the TON ecosystem. Following the recent surge in TON's price, Durov took to his Telegram channel once again to allay fears raised by some community members regarding the messenger's potential dominance in TON holdings.

Advertisement

Related
Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 35% as Pavel Durov Unleashes Epic Telegram Monetization

In his message, Durov assured the community that Telegram recognizes the importance of a decentralized ecosystem and is committed to ensuring a fair distribution of TON. To achieve this, he announced plans to limit Telegram's share of Toncoin to approximately 10% of the total supply. This decision involves selling the surplus holdings to long-term investors at a discounted rate, with a lockup and vesting plan spanning one to four years.

""
Source: Pavel Durov's Telegram Channel

Long-term holding

Furthermore, Durov emphasized the importance of engaging with potential investors in a transparent and organized manner. To facilitate this process, Telegram has established a dedicated email address for large investors, those willing to invest $1 million or more, to express their interest in purchasing TON.

""
TON to USD by CoinMarketCap

This proactive approach aims to increase the participation of long-term holders in the TON ecosystem, thereby promoting stability and reducing volatility. By locking up free-floating Toncoin, Telegram seeks to prevent any undue influence on the market while fostering a decentralized environment conducive to growth and innovation.

Related
Toncoin (TON) up 14% as Telegram Adds TON-Based Crypto Wallets

By addressing concerns about TON concentration and implementing measures to uphold decentralization, Durov aims to instill confidence in the integrity and long-term viability of the The Open Network ecosystem.

#TON #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #Toncoin News #Pavel Durov #Toncoin
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image $34 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Changes Hands in Epic Price Rally
2024/02/29 15:27
$34 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Changes Hands in Epic Price Rally
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image ‘It’s Bitcoin IPO Moment’: Bitwise CIO on ETFs Pushing BTC Up
2024/02/29 15:27
‘It’s Bitcoin IPO Moment’: Bitwise CIO on ETFs Pushing BTC Up
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 18 Million XRP Eye Exodus From Major Korean Exchange as XRP Price Skyrockets
2024/02/29 15:27
18 Million XRP Eye Exodus From Major Korean Exchange as XRP Price Skyrockets
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Get Ready for SpaceCatch: Token Listing, Airdrop, and Beta Launch!
11th Edition Connected Banking Summit - Innovation & Excellence Awards; East Africa 2024 Crafting the Future of Banking with Inclusion & Digital Evolution
Just Announced: The Agenda for Digital Transformation Week North America 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Telegram Creator Pavel Durov Dispels Fears About Toncoin (TON)
$34 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Changes Hands in Epic Price Rally
‘It’s Bitcoin IPO Moment’: Bitwise CIO on ETFs Pushing BTC Up
Show all