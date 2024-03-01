Advertisement
Is XRP Ready to Set Foundation for Golden Cross?

Arman Shirinyan
XRP's reversal we witnessed on market might set it up for price surge
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 8:48
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is currently on the verge of a pivotal technical event: the formation of a golden cross on the XRP/USDT Chart. This pattern emerges when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average, typically indicating the potential for a significant bullish trend reversal.

Analyzing the recent price action of XRP, we see an asset that is attempting to break free from the gravity of its moving averages. After a period of lateral movement, XRP has started to show signs of upward momentum. 

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The 50-day moving average is edging closer to the 200-day moving average, hinting at the possibility of a golden cross formation in the near future. This development could signal the beginning of a long-term upward trend.

The current resistance for XRP stands firm at the $0.60 level, a breach of which could lend credence to the golden cross's predictive power. Meanwhile, support levels have solidified around the $0.55 mark, offering a foundation for the price to build upon.  

Whale Banks $3.49M from PEPE, Moves Major Stake into SHIB and Other Coins

In a bullish scenario, should the golden cross materialize, we could witness a substantial rally, with XRP possibly retesting previous highs and attracting new investment into the asset. This outcome would be further supported by increasing volume, which would indicate growing interest and investment in XRP.

On the flip side, the bearish scenario would involve a false breakout, where XRP fails to sustain its upward trajectory, causing the golden cross to abort. Such a scenario could result in a quick retracement to lower support levels, potentially dampening investor sentiment.

As we look to the future, the likelihood of a golden cross on XRP's chart is an exciting prospect, yet it remains contingent on the continuation of current buying pressure and market sentiment.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

