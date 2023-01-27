Binance to Halt Tron (TRX) Deposits Temporarily, Here's When

Tron (TRX) was marginally up in last 24 hours at $0.062

Crypto exchange Binance has announced it will be performing wallet maintenance for Tron Network (TRX) on Jan. 30, 2023, at 6:00 a.m.(UTC). This will last for about an hour.

As a result, deposits on the Tron Network (TRX) will be temporarily suspended beginning Jan. 30 at 5:55 a.m. UTC.

However, withdrawals on the Tron Network (TRX) will not be affected by wallet maintenance. Also, the trading of digital assets on the Tron Network (TRX) will not be impacted.

Binance says it will reopen deposits after maintenance is complete but may not notify users in an announcement. Recently, the crypto exchange announced it had completed the 17th round of the APENFT (NFT) airdrop to TRON (TRX) holders.

Tron (TRX) sees increased adoption

At the time of publication, Tron (TRX) was marginally up in the last 24 hours at $0.062. The St. Maarten government on the eastern Caribbean island may soon formally adopt Tron. The head of the United People's Party and second vice chairman of St. Maarten's parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison, is at the forefront of this movement.

The Tron protocol has now been proposed as the nation's blockchain infrastructure, and TRX has been declared legal tender for everyday use.

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, tweeted about the milestone: "Another milestone for TRON. St. Maarten to adopt TRON as legal tender marks another achievement for our push on worldwide blockchain adoption."

In October 2022, the Commonwealth of Dominica declared seven cryptocurrencies based on Tron to be legal tender and designated Tron as its national blockchain in an official announcement.