Binance to Halt Tron (TRX) Deposits Temporarily, Here's When

Fri, 01/27/2023 - 14:22
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Tron (TRX) was marginally up in last 24 hours at $0.062
Binance to Halt Tron (TRX) Deposits Temporarily, Here's When
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto exchange Binance has announced it will be performing wallet maintenance for Tron Network (TRX) on Jan. 30, 2023, at 6:00 a.m.(UTC). This will last for about an hour.

As a result, deposits on the Tron Network (TRX) will be temporarily suspended beginning Jan. 30 at 5:55 a.m. UTC.

However, withdrawals on the Tron Network (TRX) will not be affected by wallet maintenance. Also, the trading of digital assets on the Tron Network (TRX) will not be impacted.

Binance says it will reopen deposits after maintenance is complete but may not notify users in an announcement. Recently, the crypto exchange announced it had completed the 17th round of the APENFT (NFT) airdrop to TRON (TRX) holders.

Tron (TRX) sees increased adoption

At the time of publication, Tron (TRX) was marginally up in the last 24 hours at $0.062. The St. Maarten government on the eastern Caribbean island may soon formally adopt Tron. The head of the United People's Party and second vice chairman of St. Maarten's parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison, is at the forefront of this movement.

Related
2.5 Billion TRX Removed from Binance by Tron to Prevent USDD De-Peg

The Tron protocol has now been proposed as the nation's blockchain infrastructure, and TRX has been declared legal tender for everyday use.

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, tweeted about the milestone: "Another milestone for TRON. St. Maarten to adopt TRON as legal tender marks another achievement for our push on worldwide blockchain adoption."

In October 2022, the Commonwealth of Dominica declared seven cryptocurrencies based on Tron to be legal tender and designated Tron as its national blockchain in an official announcement.

#TRON News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image What Is Flux (FLUX), and Why Is It up 15% Today?
01/27/2023 - 15:40
What Is Flux (FLUX), and Why Is It up 15% Today?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Benefits Program Extended by SBI Holdings Subsidiary
01/27/2023 - 15:23
XRP Benefits Program Extended by SBI Holdings Subsidiary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/27/2023 - 15:02
John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina