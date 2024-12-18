Advertisement
    Binance to Delist Three Popular Assets, Here Are Tickers

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance recently announced decision to delist these crypto assets
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 12:21
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major crypto exchange Binance recently announced its decision to delist three crypto assets. In an official blog post, Binance stated that based on its most recent reviews, it has decided to delist and cease trading on all spot trading pairs for tokens: Kaon (AKRO), formerly known as Akropolis, Bluzelle (BLZ), and WazirX (WRX), on Dec. 25, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    The exact trading pairs being removed are: AKRO/USDT, BLZ/BTC, BLZ/USDT and WRX/USDT. In keeping with this, all trade orders in each trading pair will be immediately withdrawn once trading has ceased.

    Binance explains the reason for the delistings to be that it periodically reviews each digital asset listed to ensure that it continues to fulfill high standards and industry criteria. When a token no longer fulfills these requirements or the industry landscape changes, it performs a more thorough evaluation and may delist, stating that its top priority continues to provide quality and secure services for its users while adapting to changing market dynamics.

    Important dates to note

    In light of this, Binance highlights key dates for the crypto community to note.

    Withdrawals and deposits of delisted tokens Akropolis, Bluzelle and WazirX will not be supported after Dec. 25 and 26, respectively, at 3:00 a.m. UTC. Delisted tokens may be converted into stablecoins on behalf of users after Dec. 26 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    On Dec. 23 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will delist AKRO, BLZ and WRX from Cross and Isolated Margin. On the same date at 9:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Funding Rate Arbitrage Bot will close all arbitrage strategies and conduct an automatic settlement under the BLZUSDT symbol.

    At 2:00 a.m. (UTC) on this date, WRX of Binance Loans (Flexible Rates) and AKRO, BLZ and WRX of VIP Loan will close all outstanding loan positions for these tokens as loanable and collateral tokens.

    Binance Buy & Sell crypto will delist the tokens AKRO, BLZ, WRX and all associated pairs on Dec. 19 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). All AKRO, BLZ and WRX balances in the Cross Margin Wallet under the Portfolio Margin account will be automatically converted to USDT from Dec. 23 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on the BLZUSDT perpetual contract on Dec. 23 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). Binance Auto-Invest and Binance Gift Card will conduct delistings of the said tokens on Dec. 20 and 25, respectively, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance Pay will conduct the delistings on Dec. 23 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), while Trading Bots services will be terminated on Dec. 25 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), where applicable. Binance Spot Copy Trading will delist the spot trading pairs AKRO/USDT, BLZ/BTC, BLZ/USDT and WRX/USDTs on Dec. 24 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

