Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Binance to Delist These Four Popular Crypto Assets, Here's Why

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 12:17
    Advertisement
    Binance to Delist These Four Popular Crypto Assets, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Binance has decided to delist four crypto assets: AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE. According to the exchange, these tokens no longer meet Binance’s listing standards, prompting the removal of related trading pairs from its platform.

    Advertisement

    Binance periodically reviews the digital assets it lists to ensure that they continue to fulfill high standards and industry criteria. When a coin or token no longer fulfills these standards or the industry landscape changes, it conducts a more in-depth review and potentially delists. Its priority is to ensure the best services and protections for its users while continuing to adapt to evolving market dynamics.

    Based on its most recent reviews, Binance has decided to delist and cease trading on all spot trading pairs for AirDAO (AMB), CLV (CLV)StormX (STMX), VITE (VITE) on Feb. 24 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Advertisement

    Related
    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 16:11
    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The trading pairs being removed are: AMB/USDT, CLV/BTC, CLV/USDT, STMX/TRY, STMX/USDT and VITE/USDT. According to Binance, all trade orders will be automatically removed after trading ceases in the trading pairs.

    Dates to note

    Deposits of AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE made after Feb. 25 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC) will not be credited to users' accounts; however, delisted tokens may be converted into stablecoins on their behalf. Withdrawals of these tokens from Binance will not be supported after Feb. 24 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC); Binance Gift Card will delist the tokens, while Binance will discontinue trading bot services for the spot trading pairs. On this same date at 2:00 a.m. UTC, Binance Convert will delist the tokens and all associated pairs.

    Related
    Binance to Temporarily Suspend Cardano (ADA) Deposits on This Date, Here's Why
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 16:31
    Binance to Temporarily Suspend Cardano (ADA) Deposits on This Date, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Binance Simple Earn will delist the tokens after Feb. 21 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), while Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on the AMBUSDT and STMXUSDT perpetual contracts on the same day, at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). Users are not allowed to open new positions for contracts starting from Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC).

    On Feb. 20 at 5:30 a.m. (UTC), Binance Funding Rate Arbitrage Bot will close all arbitrage strategies and conduct an automatic settlement on the AMBUSDT and STMXUSDT symbols. On this date at 3:00 a.m. UTC, AMB, CLV and STMX of VIP Loan will close all outstanding loan positions as loanable and collateral tokens, while Binance Buy & Sell Crypto and Binance Pay will delist the tokens. Binance Margin will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE from Cross and Isolated Margin at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) on this date. The AMB/USDT, CLV/USDT, STMX/USDT, VITE/USDT cross and isolated margin pairs will be removed from the margin. Binance Auto-Invest will delist the tokens after Feb. 19 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 11:52
    468 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level: Gone
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 11:33
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,190% As Unusual Whale Activity Rises
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance to Delist These Four Popular Crypto Assets, Here's Why
    468 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level: Gone
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,190% As Unusual Whale Activity Rises
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD