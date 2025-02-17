Binance to Delist These Four Popular Crypto Assets, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has decided to delist four crypto assets: AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE. According to the exchange, these tokens no longer meet Binance’s listing standards, prompting the removal of related trading pairs from its platform.

Binance periodically reviews the digital assets it lists to ensure that they continue to fulfill high standards and industry criteria. When a coin or token no longer fulfills these standards or the industry landscape changes, it conducts a more in-depth review and potentially delists. Its priority is to ensure the best services and protections for its users while continuing to adapt to evolving market dynamics.

Based on its most recent reviews, Binance has decided to delist and cease trading on all spot trading pairs for AirDAO (AMB), CLV (CLV)StormX (STMX), VITE (VITE) on Feb. 24 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

The trading pairs being removed are: AMB/USDT, CLV/BTC, CLV/USDT, STMX/TRY, STMX/USDT and VITE/USDT. According to Binance, all trade orders will be automatically removed after trading ceases in the trading pairs.

Dates to note

Deposits of AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE made after Feb. 25 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC) will not be credited to users' accounts; however, delisted tokens may be converted into stablecoins on their behalf. Withdrawals of these tokens from Binance will not be supported after Feb. 24 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC); Binance Gift Card will delist the tokens, while Binance will discontinue trading bot services for the spot trading pairs. On this same date at 2:00 a.m. UTC, Binance Convert will delist the tokens and all associated pairs.

Binance Simple Earn will delist the tokens after Feb. 21 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), while Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on the AMBUSDT and STMXUSDT perpetual contracts on the same day, at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). Users are not allowed to open new positions for contracts starting from Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC).



On Feb. 20 at 5:30 a.m. (UTC), Binance Funding Rate Arbitrage Bot will close all arbitrage strategies and conduct an automatic settlement on the AMBUSDT and STMXUSDT symbols. On this date at 3:00 a.m. UTC, AMB, CLV and STMX of VIP Loan will close all outstanding loan positions as loanable and collateral tokens, while Binance Buy & Sell Crypto and Binance Pay will delist the tokens. Binance Margin will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE from Cross and Isolated Margin at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) on this date. The AMB/USDT, CLV/USDT, STMX/USDT, VITE/USDT cross and isolated margin pairs will be removed from the margin. Binance Auto-Invest will delist the tokens after Feb. 19 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).