    Binance to Delist 5 Cryptocurrencies: List

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 8:19
    Binance taking action to remove illiquid assets
    Binance to Delist 5 Cryptocurrencies: List
    Five cryptocurrencies have been delisted by Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, after a regular assessment of their adherence to industry norms. This action demonstrates Binance's dedication to upholding a stable and open trading environment while making sure that all listed assets satisfy its changing needs.

    Which cryptocurrencies are being delisted?

    According to a statement released by Binance, the digital assets Aergo (AERGO), AirSwap (AST), BurgerCities (BURGER), COMBO (COMBO) and Linear Finance (LINA) will no longer be available on the platform. In support of the delisting decision, the exchange listed a number of factors, including trading volume, security, liquidity, project team commitment and regulatory requirements.

    These projects no longer meet the platform's listing requirements, according to Binance's internal review. The affected tokens will be removed from all spot trading pairs starting March 28, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. UTC. Before the deadline, Binance users who own these assets ought to take the required steps to manage their holdings. Furthermore, Binance may, on behalf of users, convert delisted tokens into stablecoins after delivery. This is not a given, though, and if it does apply, a separate announcement will be made.

    Margin trading

    By March 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., UTC positions for AERGO, LINA and COMBO in Binance Futures will be automatically closed and settled. After March 27, 2025, the tokens will no longer be available in Binance Simple Earn and other investment products.

    By March 28, 2025, Binance Convert & Trading Bots will no longer support the delisted assets. In addition, Binance revealed plans to launch a Vote to Delist function that would let the public vote on which projects should be delisted. The tokens mentioned in this announcement, however, will not be eligible for this feature.

    Binance is constantly making improvements to its listing procedures and trying to keep trading on the platform convenient and safe, ensuring the highest caliber trading experience. Users should follow the delisting deadlines and review their holdings, taking the appropriate action.

