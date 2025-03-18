Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 14:43
    Is price of Binance Coin (BNB) ready to blast?
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A correction remains the more likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.37% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is near the support of $620.28. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a drop to the $610 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin has once again bounced off the resistance of $635. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a further correction to the vital $600 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture could an be seen on the weekly chart. The rate of BNB is far from the main levels. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 17
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 15:14
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Thus, the volume keeps going down, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    BNB is trading at $625.65 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 14:40
    Charles Hoskinson Rejects Claims That Cardano's Controlled by 3 Entities
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Price Analysis
    Mar 18, 2025 - 14:34
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 18
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Great Countdown to Invest Cuffs! Let's Meet in Krakow Already on March 28-29 This Year
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18
    Charles Hoskinson Rejects Claims That Cardano's Controlled by 3 Entities
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 18
    Show all