Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 18

A correction remains the more likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.37% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is near the support of $620.28. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a drop to the $610 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin has once again bounced off the resistance of $635. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a further correction to the vital $600 zone.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture could an be seen on the weekly chart. The rate of BNB is far from the main levels.

Thus, the volume keeps going down, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

BNB is trading at $625.65 at press time.