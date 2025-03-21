Is $3 XRP Possible? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Biggest Breakout in 2025, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Above $2,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The recent strength indicators for XRP have sparked debates about whether the asset will be able to return to the $3 mark anytime soon. The likelihood of such a move cannot be completely ruled out in light of the cryptocurrency's recent price spike and improving sentiment. But in order for XRP to overcome this crucial psychological and technological obstacle, a number of conditions must come together.

To stop further drops, XRP has been able to build a solid base around the $2.20 mark. The asset recently approached the descending channel's upper trendline, which is still a crucial point of resistance. The likelihood of XRP rising toward $3 would be greatly increased by a breakout above this trendline. But if this is not done, there may be another correction that would keep the asset range-bound. The 200-day EMA is currently serving as an extra resistance level, hovering just above the price action.

XRP could rise in the upcoming weeks if it were to close decisively above this moving average, which would be a strong bullish signal. The market's continued perception of Ripple and its legal dispute with the SEC continues to be one of the main factors driving XRP.

Confidence in XRP has increased as a result of recent favorable rulings, which have raised its price. If good news keeps coming in, it might serve as a spur for XRP to test higher price points. The general state of the market is also very important. More capital inflows could help XRP reach its $3 target if Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market as a whole go through another bullish phase.

Bitcoin breaks through

Finally making a big breakthrough, Bitcoin has made its largest move of 2025 thus far. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a critical level that had maintained the asset's downward trend, has finally been overcome by Bitcoin after weeks of difficulty. Although obstacles remain, this breakout might be the start of a reversal. An essential turning point for Bitcoin is the break above the 200 EMA, which signals a change in market sentiment.

But there is still some risk for the cryptocurrency. The 26 EMA is still a significant resistance level and the uptrend is still uncertain, unless Bitcoin can break through it. The volume spike that accompanied this breakout was also unanticipated. Generally speaking, decreasing volume has accompanied BTC's price movements, indicating weak buying pressure.

However, this time, volume increased in tandem with the price spike, suggesting that bulls may finally be aggressively intervening. Bitcoin continues to face significant resistance in spite of this breakout. Bitcoin could revert to its prior downward trend and erase recent gains if the price is rejected at the 26 EMA. However, a more robust rally might be in store if Bitcoin is able to maintain momentum and overcome this resistance.

Ethereum back on track

In a crucial reversal of its recent bearish trend, Ethereum has successfully recovered to the $2,000 price level. The asset had trouble keeping up after falling below this psychological barrier, but ETH has recovered thanks to an unexpected increase in buying pressure. The recent spike in trading volume is a significant contributing factor to this recovery, suggesting that market participants are very interested.

ETH has shown a series of green candles with rising volume on the chart, indicating that buyers are intervening to support the asset at this point. Among the main causes of this increase is whale activity. The aggressive actions of large holders are escalating the bullish mood. Just 10 hours ago, three whales took 14,217 ETH (worth $29 million) out of Binance and transferred it to the decentralized lending platform Aave, according to on-chain data.

They borrowed $12 million USDT from Aave, shortly after which they then moved to exchanges, probably in order to get more ETH. This shows that high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors are still optimistic about Ethereum's future growth. ETH continues to encounter resistance levels in spite of this recovery. Where sellers previously gained control between $2,150 and $2,200 is the next significant obstacle. An aggressive push toward the $2,400-$2,500 range where long-term moving averages are located may be possible with a clear move above this area.

A return below $2,000 might lead to yet another round of selling pressure if Ethereum is unable to sustain momentum. Caution is still necessary in light of recent liquidation events on the larger cryptocurrency market. For now, it appears that bulls are taking back control of Ethereum due to its recovery above $2,000 and the resurgence of whale accumulation. ETH might be in line for more gains soon if buying pressure does not abate.