Sun, 07/02/2023 - 11:10
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cristiano Ronaldo's crypto journey continues with new digital art collection in partnership with major exchange
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Highly Anticipated Second NFT Collection, Exclusively on Binance
Cover image via www.youtube.com
In a groundbreaking collaboration, renowned football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled his latest venture in the digital art realm. The current striker of Saudi club Al Nassr has joined forces with global crypto exchange Binance to create an exceptional collection of NFTs. Aptly titled "ForeverCR7: The GOAT," this collection marks the second collaboration between Ronaldo and Binance, following their initial release last November.

Scheduled for launch on July 3, Ronaldo's new collection pays homage to his illustrious career goals thus far. Collectors will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of 20 distinct designs, categorized into four levels of rarity. The super rare NFTs include six unique designs, with a total of 120 exclusive items available. Notably, each of such items comes with its own remarkable benefits, such as a soccer jersey personally signed by Ronaldo himself.

Second chance for Ronaldo

Reflecting on the previous collection's timing, it is evident that it faced challenging circumstances. The CR7 NFT Collection debuted just a week after the collapse of FTX, coinciding with a multi-year low in the crypto market. Consequently, NFTs struggled to generate substantial interest during that period.

Presently, the first collection showcases the following statistics: a floor price of $1.02, a 24-hour trading volume of $1,200, a total volume of $897,500 since its inception and ownership by 72,833 individuals.

As Ronaldo's eagerly awaited second collection prepares to enter the market, speculation arises as to its potential success amid more favorable market conditions.

article image
