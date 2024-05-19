Advertisement
    Binance Listing Might Be Dead End for Tokens, Shows Epic New Research

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    New epic study exposes Binance listings as trap for investors
    Sun, 19/05/2024 - 14:14
    recent analysis conducted by a prominent crypto and macro researcher, known as "Flow," has brought attention to concerning trends surrounding tokens listed on Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange.

    The examination of the past six months' worth of listings on Binance reveals a troubling pattern: More than 80% of tokens have experienced a decline in value since their initial listing. This discovery prompts serious questions regarding the viability and sustainability of these projects, particularly given the significant valuations they command upon launch.

    While a handful of tokens, such as ORDI, JTO, JUP and WIF, have managed to buck the downward trend, they represent exceptions rather than the norm. Conversely, tokens like NFP, PORTAL, AEVO and others have suffered substantial losses, indicating a prevalent issue of overvaluation followed by rapid depreciation.

    Flow's analysis suggests that Binance listings may no longer offer lucrative investment opportunities but rather serve as exit strategies for insiders and venture capitalists.

    In essence, it is widely acknowledged that securing a listing on a major exchange represents a significant milestone for any new token, with investors anticipating a boost to their investment. Similarly, it is no secret that these listings often serve as opportunities for holders to capitalize on token growth and cash out their crypto holdings.

    However, the question arises: Is there genuine cause for concern beneath this surface drama, or is this simply an accepted consensus among market participants?

    #Binance
