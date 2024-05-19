Advertisement
AD

    'Binance Pump' Doesn't Exist Anymore as Listed Tokens Mostly Lose Value

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance used to create enormous demand for tokens by simply listing them; today, it is not the case
    Sun, 19/05/2024 - 9:28
    'Binance Pump' Doesn't Exist Anymore as Listed Tokens Mostly Lose Value
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tokens listed on Binance used to fuel long-term bullish rallies for various tokens back in 2017 and even 2021. However, things have changed drastically after the composition of early investors shifted toward VCs and various funds that use retail investors as exit liquidity.

    Advertisement

    Everyone is talking about the VC + CEX cartel, where teams are pushed to launch at the highest possible fully diluted valuation (FDV) on tier-1 centralized exchanges to provide exit liquidity for VCs and insiders. The result: New coins are not great investments anymore. But how real is this claim? Numbers suggest it is.

    Researcher Flow, known on X as @tradetheflow_, analyzed the performance of 31 tokens listed on Binance over the past six months. Only five tokens have increased in price compared to their listing time: ORDI +261.9%, JTO +62%, JUP +58%, WIF +117%. The biggest decliners include NFP -62%, PORTAL -69%, AEVO -68%, SAGA -63%, DYM -55%, AXL -55%, BOME -55%, W -58%. The average FDV when Binance listed these tokens was as high as $4.2 billion.

    Related
    Sun, 05/19/2024 - 07:54
    Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Most of the new Binance listings are tokens backed by tier-1 VCs and launch at inflated valuations. The average FDV on Binance listing dates is over $4.2 billion, with some even reaching a staggering $11 billion. Often, these projects have no real user base or strong community support. If you held a portfolio investing an equal amount in each new Binance listing, you would be down over 18% in the past six months.

    More often than not, tokens launching on Binance no longer serve as solid investment vehicles — their upside potential is already exhausted. Instead, they represent exit liquidity for insiders who capitalize on retail investors' lack of access to quality early investment opportunities.

    Launching at high FDVs just results in token price bleed and zero mindshare, ultimately leading to the token's collapse.

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    2024/05/19 09:23
    Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Whopping 97% Transaction Count Plunge Faced by Shibarium, What's Happening?
    2024/05/19 09:23
    Whopping 97% Transaction Count Plunge Faced by Shibarium, What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 18
    2024/05/19 09:23
    XRP Price Prediction for May 18
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Aleph Zero Launches Alephoria: Exciting Airdrops, Tournaments, and Rewards Await Users
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Binance Pump' Doesn't Exist Anymore as Listed Tokens Mostly Lose Value
    Ripple CEO “Particularly Excited” About Native AMMs
    Whopping 97% Transaction Count Plunge Faced by Shibarium, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD