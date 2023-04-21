Binance Launchpad to Kick off New Token: Open Campus (EDU)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Head of Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao (widely known as CZ) has taken to Twitter to announce that his exchange's Launchpad is releasing a new token, Open Campus (EDU).

EDU tokensale on Binance

The leading crypto exchange has announced an upcoming release and tokensale of Open Campus (EDU) token on its Launchpad platform for new coins. The sale of EDU will be conducted in the already-customary-for-Binance subscription format, using the recording of users' BNB balances on Binance.

The EDU price for the public sale will be $0.05. The overall issued supply of these tokens is one billion. The amount of EDU each of the participants of the tokensale will have will depend on an average BNB balance in their Binance wallets over a five-day period between April 23 and April 28, according to the Binance blog post that provides details on the EDU tokensale.

About Open Campus Protocol (EDU)

Open Campus Protocol is a Web3 educational protocol led by its community. Its goal is to tokenize the world's educational content and, therefore, allow teachers and other creators of educational content to monetize the content they make.

The goal of this protocol is to make sure that the important role of teachers in society is acknowledged and also to provide an alternative system of education worldwide for those who wish to learn and educate themselves.

EDU will be used as the native utility token in the ecosystem of the Open Campus Protocol for governance, payments and on-chain revenue sharing; those who contribute to the ecosystem, including content makers, will receive their share of the revenue obtained by the protocol in EDU tokens.