Binance Issues Important Notice for BTC, XRP, ADA Futures Traders: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Binance issues important alert to crypto futures traders
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 15:09
Binance Issues Important Notice for BTC, XRP, ADA Futures Traders: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has issued an important notice for futures traders.

The crypto exchange reports incidents wherein some users who traded futures received old notifications regarding their previous trades. Binance reassures users that these old notifications do not impact any existing trades, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

Binance Futures allows traders to trade quarterly and perpetual futures contracts.  Quarterly futures contracts in this regard expire after three months.

Related
New XRP, ADA Futures Listing to Be Made by Binance: Details


In September, Binance Futures listed new quarterly futures for BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, LINK, BCH, XRP, DOT and LTC, as reported.

In another new listing, Binance Futures will be launching the USDC-margined DOGE Perpetual Contract on Jan. 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC).

Perpetuals are futures contracts with no expiry date, allowing investors to speculate on the price of an underlying asset while bypassing the physical settlement of goods involved in standard futures contracts. They also offer greater leverage than standard contracts.

Related
XRP, ADA, SOL: Binance Expands Offerings on Investment, What Changed?

Perpetuals make it easier for traders to short or take bearish bets on any crypto asset compared to the spot market.

On Jan. 4, Binance officially launched the trading of USDC-margined perpetual contracts on its platform to improve users' trading experiences and expand the list of trading options available on Binance Futures beyond USDT-margined contracts.

The USDC-margined perpetual contracts offering began with an initial listing of five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, SOL and XRP. The offering will include Dogecoin on Jan. 18.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

