Binance Issues Important Notice for BTC, XRP, ADA Futures Traders: Details

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has issued an important notice for futures traders.

The crypto exchange reports incidents wherein some users who traded futures received old notifications regarding their previous trades. Binance reassures users that these old notifications do not impact any existing trades, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

Binance Futures allows traders to trade quarterly and perpetual futures contracts. Quarterly futures contracts in this regard expire after three months.

In September, Binance Futures listed new quarterly futures for BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, LINK, BCH, XRP, DOT and LTC, as reported.

In another new listing, Binance Futures will be launching the USDC-margined DOGE Perpetual Contract on Jan. 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC).

Perpetuals are futures contracts with no expiry date, allowing investors to speculate on the price of an underlying asset while bypassing the physical settlement of goods involved in standard futures contracts. They also offer greater leverage than standard contracts.

Perpetuals make it easier for traders to short or take bearish bets on any crypto asset compared to the spot market.

On Jan. 4, Binance officially launched the trading of USDC-margined perpetual contracts on its platform to improve users' trading experiences and expand the list of trading options available on Binance Futures beyond USDT-margined contracts.

The USDC-margined perpetual contracts offering began with an initial listing of five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, SOL and XRP. The offering will include Dogecoin on Jan. 18.