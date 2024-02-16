Binance Futures BTC Price Prediction Contest Launches With 4 Tesla Model Ys in Prizes

Every week, newbie and experienced traders will be able to get generous rewards for their predictions on Bitcoin's (BTC) price performance against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).
One week, one Tesla: Binance Futures Ultimate Challenge goes live
Binance Futures, the largest and most liquid crypto derivatives platform by Binance, announced today its Futures Ultimate Challenge, where participants can compete to win a Tesla Model Y in four weekly challenges and vouchers for Bitcoin (BTC) rewards by predicting the daily price of the orange coin.
The Binance Futures Ultimate Challenge will be running for four weeks in a row, from Feb. 18, 2024 (2:00 p.m. UTC) until March 17, 2024 (1:59 p.m. UTC).
Daily Bitcoin Futures Price Prediction will be running every day from 2:00 p.m. (UTC) to the following day 1:00 p.m. (UTC). Every user who opens a Futures account can make a prediction of the BTCUSDT Perpetual Contract mark price at 2:00 p.m. UTC the following day.
The user who gets the price right, or is closest to it, can walk away with a 0.05 BTC voucher (over $2,600 in fiat equivalent by press time).
Four Tesla Model Ys are up for grabs
Besides that, users receive one Golden Ticket by completing a series of tasks. The more Golden Tickets they have, the higher their probability of winning a Tesla Model Y every week.
One Golden Ticker is assigned for every first-time trader on Binance Futures (one-time option). Also, extra wallets are distributed daily for those Binancians with futures trading volume exceeding $10,000 per day.
Also, an extra ticket can be obtained for referring the contest to friends (one referral = one ticket).
Besides Teslas, traders can win 5 x 1,000 USDT rebate vouchers every week in the Golden Tickets contest.
The Binance Futures Ultimate Challenge will feature a leaderboard showing a ranking of all participants by the number of Golden Tickets they have. The leaderboard will be updated every hour.