Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts

Changpeng Zhao, Binance cofounder, addressed his 8.9 million army of X followers to give them a crucial warning.

Since CZ was released from prison recently, this has been his second warning about scammers trying to use his persona for defrauding crypto users.

CZ spots "his" fake verified accounts on X

Zhao published a warning, urging the community to beware of “fake CZ accounts out there.” The former Binance chief stated that he uses only the @cz_binance handle, while all other X handles that start with “cz” are fake, even if marked by a blue tick, meaning the are verified. CZ named two particular accounts that users should avoid.

Beware of fake "cz" accounts out there. I am only using this (@cz_binance) X account. All other accounts with "cz_..." are fake, imposters, or scammers.



Please report them as you see them. I hope X do a better job on cleaning these fake accounts. https://t.co/bCft2hI5XZ — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 21, 2024

Earlier this month, CZ published a warning to the X crypto community, stating that social media platforms other than X show deepfake videos of him, advertising crypto coins he had never heard of.

CZ's first statement after his release from jail

When CZ came out of prison in late September, he published a tweet, saying it was a “luxury” to have “one piece of fruit per day” now.

The influencer stated that he wanted to “chill for a bit” before figuring out his next steps. “There are always more opportunities in the future than there were in the past,” he tweeted.