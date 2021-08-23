Binance Denies Manipulating Market

News
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 17:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance says that it never trades against its users in response a Twitter threat made by someone who allegedly impersonates its former employee
Binance Denies Manipulating Market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent Twitter statement, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has addressed some allegations made by a supposed ex-employee, denying that it has ever manipulated the cryptocurrency market:

Upon learning about allegations of market manipulation made against us, we want to make our position regarding this critical subject matter clear. Binance has never traded against our users nor manipulated the market, and we never will.

The thread appears to be directed at RealFulltimeApe, an anonymous Twitter poster who claims to be Binance’s former big data engineer.

The user in question claims that the world’s largest crypto exchange is countertrading and liquidating its users. He asserts that he has “multiple audio and video files” to prove this but is yet to provide any evidence to back up his allegations.    

The exchange implies that it can take legal action in such cases while encouraging “responsible whistle-blowing”:

Binance reserves the right to take legal action in such cases to protect its interests and welcomes responsible whistle-blowing that protects the trust of our community.

Related
Binance CEO Says He Never Views Anyone as Competition
In late 2020, Binance sued Forbes Media LLC for defamation after the prominent business media outlet published an article about the “Tai Chi” document, which details how the world’s largest exchange allegedly attempted to doge regulations in the U.S. The suit was dismissed by the plaintiff for an unknown reason three months after it was filed.

In recent months, the exchange came under severe regulatory scrutiny in a slew of jurisdictions.

In response, it has adopted a proactive stance on compliance, recently implementing mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) procedures for all existing users.

The exchange hopes that strengthening relations with regulators by reducing the number of “FUD-peddlers.”

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image With Cardano Approaching $3, Charles Hoskinson Issues Scam Warning for Holders
08/23/2021 - 19:25
With Cardano Approaching $3, Charles Hoskinson Issues Scam Warning for Holders
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Denies Manipulating Market
08/23/2021 - 17:43
Binance Denies Manipulating Market
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Lightning Payments Now Accepted by Newsletter Platform Substack
08/23/2021 - 15:59
Bitcoin Lightning Payments Now Accepted by Newsletter Platform Substack
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya