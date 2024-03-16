Advertisement
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction for March 16

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect blast of XRP?
Sat, 16/03/2024 - 16:18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are still powerful despite sellers' pressure, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.29% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is also bearish as it is trading near the local support of $0.6222. If no bounce back happens by the end of the day, the correction may continue to the $0.61 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If bulls lose the vital zone of $0.60, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.55-$0.58 area the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario as neither side has accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move.

In this regard, traders may witness consolidation between $0.60 and $0.65 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.6244 at press time.

About the author
article image
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

