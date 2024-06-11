Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for June 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bearish trend of XRP ended yet?
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 10:39
    XRP Price Prediction for June 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The correction of most of the coins is continuing, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by almost 2% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Even though the trend is bearish, the price of XRP has made a false brekaout of the local support level of $0.4793. If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP keeps going down after yesterday's bearish closure. If the bar closes near $0.48 or below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.46 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The price has once again failed to fix above the vital zone of $0.50. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the week, one can expect a test of the resistance of $0.4309 soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.4859 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Solana Meme Coin Creator Bought 95% of His Own Supply
    Jun 11, 2024 - 10:34
    Solana Meme Coin Creator Bought 95% of His Own Supply
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns 7,912,388 Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,814%
    Jun 11, 2024 - 10:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns 7,912,388 Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,814%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image FTX Allegedly Sells Millions of XRP: What's Happening?
    Jun 11, 2024 - 10:34
    FTX Allegedly Sells Millions of XRP: What's Happening?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    World’s First EVM compatible L2 for Solana set to launch in 2024, Solana VM Raised Over $1,000,000 in $SVM Presale
    Solnarize Launches Presale, Raises Over 200 SOL Within Minutes
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for June 11
    Solana Meme Coin Creator Bought 95% of His Own Supply
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns 7,912,388 Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,814%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD