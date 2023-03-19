Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 19

Original U.Today article

Can price of Binance Coin (BNB) continue to grow next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the resistance at $336.3 against the increased volume. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, a further upward move to the $344 zone is possible tomorrow.

Bulls are also powerful on the daily time frame. The rate is returning to the resistance recently formed by the false breakout. If the candle closes near the $340 mark, the rise may continue to the $350 area in the upcoming week.

The current weekly candle is about to close bullish with no long wicks, which means that buyers are ready for a midterm rise.

If the growth continues to the vital $350 mark and the price fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to $400 by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $339.2 at press time.