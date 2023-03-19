Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 19

Sun, 03/19/2023 - 14:11
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can price of Binance Coin (BNB) continue to grow next week?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the resistance at $336.3 against the increased volume. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, a further upward move to the $344 zone is possible tomorrow.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Bulls are also powerful on the daily time frame. The rate is returning to the resistance recently formed by the false breakout. If the candle closes near the $340 mark, the rise may continue to the $350 area in the upcoming week.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

The current weekly candle is about to close bullish with no long wicks, which means that buyers are ready for a midterm rise.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 18

If the growth continues to the vital $350 mark and the price fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to $400 by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $339.2 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image 'China's MATIC' Conflux (CFX) Is Officially Unicorn as $1 Billion Market Cap Is Achieved
03/19/2023 - 12:18
'China's MATIC' Conflux (CFX) Is Officially Unicorn as $1 Billion Market Cap Is Achieved
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Goldman Highlights Bitcoin as Best-Performing Asset
03/19/2023 - 12:01
Goldman Highlights Bitcoin as Best-Performing Asset
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-Founder Reacts to New Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
03/19/2023 - 11:44
Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-Founder Reacts to New Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide