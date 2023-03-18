BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 18

The start of the weekend has turned out to be positive for the cryptocurrency market as the rates of most of the coins keep rising.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin's (BTC) price has rocketed by 36.61% over the last seven days.
On the daily chart, the price has fixed above the $27,000 mark after the breakout of the resistance at $26,533. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the growth may continue to the $28,000-$30,000 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.
Bitcoin is trading at $27,488 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed the sharp growth of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5.20% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as its price has also broken the resistance at $1,742. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) might continue midterm growth if buyers can hold the rate above the $1,700 mark. In this regard, the upward move may continue to the vital zone around $2,000.
Ethereum is trading at $1,822 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP's price has only risen by 2.30%.
Even though the price of XRP is far away from support, the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy for a continued rise. In addition, the rate has made a false breakout of $0.39, which confirms bears' pressure. Respectively, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $0.375-$0.380.
XRP is trading at $0.3810 at press time.