Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 10:33
    Binance CEO's comments come as crypto market exhibits recovery signals
    Advertisement
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance CEO Richard Teng has addressed a common misconception in the crypto space wherein people assume that they might have missed the chance to enter the market.

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, Teng highlighted the common misconception that it is "too late" to get involved in crypto, with some believing that the best opportunities might have already passed, causing them to overlook the continuous innovations shaping industries worldwide as a result of this erroneous belief.

    Teng wrote, "A common misconception about crypto is that it’s too late to get involved. Many believe the best opportunities are gone, causing them to overlook innovations that are transforming industries and lives worldwide."

    Advertisement

    The Binance CEO statement serves as a reminder that blockchain technology and crypto adoption are still in their early stages, with new projects and use cases emerging constantly. As the cryptocurrency market evolves, it continues to provide new opportunities for investors and innovators alike.

    Related
    Binance CEO Hails Major Milestone as 2025 Begins: Details
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 11:59
    Binance CEO Hails Major Milestone as 2025 Begins: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Teng's comments come as the crypto market is exhibiting signs of recovery, with some assets rebounding from recent corrections. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green.

    What's happening?

    Bitcoin stayed steady at nearly $88,000 as traders await U.S. data releases, especially the impending Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data, which influences Fed interest rate decisions and hence affects Bitcoin prices. Majors changed little in the last 24 hours, with Solana's SOL, XRP, BNB Chain's BNB and Ethereum (ETH) rising less than 2%, while Dogecoin (DOGE) outperformed with an 11% increase.

    Related
    Binance Has Nearly 250 Million Users, CEO Says
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 16:31
    Binance Has Nearly 250 Million Users, CEO Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 14%, aided by a shift to meme tokens and a 228% increase in the ShibaSwap exchange in the last 30 days. Open interest in SHIB-tracked futures has increased by more than 20% since Sunday, indicating potential volatility.

    In big news for the markets, GameStop announced that its board of directors unanimously approved the addition of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, joining a rapidly growing list of publicly traded companies implementing a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

    BlackRock's BUIDL fund, which now owns $1.7 billion in cash and U.S. Treasuries and expects to reach $2 billion by April, is now live on the Solana blockchain after debuting on Ethereum last year. The expansion underscores the increasing adoption of blockchain-based financial products by large asset managers.

    #Richard Teng

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 10:27
    Fox Business Reporter Has Spat With Ripple Executive Over Controversial Ruling
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 9:38
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    Fox Business Reporter Has Spat With Ripple Executive Over Controversial Ruling
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD