Binance CEO Hails Major Milestone as 2025 Begins: Details

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has kicked off the new year with a significant achievement. Binance has reached a remarkable milestone of 250 million users, highlighting its growing influence and adoption in the crypto space.

In a recent tweet, Binance CEO Richard Teng celebrated this achievement, stating, "What a year. We've hit an incredible milestone of a quarter billion users. A huge thank you to our amazing community for making this possible. Together, we're one step closer to our vision of onboarding 1 billion users. Here’s to an even bigger 2025."

The milestone follows a remarkable 2024 for Binance and crypto assets, with a handful setting new record highs.

The official Binance X handle reacted to this milestone, saying, "1 billion users is the benchmark for mass adoption, and today we’ve reached an incredible milestone: 250 million users—one quarter of the way there."

Binance announcements

Binance has kicked off 2025 with new futures listings, among other announcements. In one of these, Binance stated that to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance Futures will be launching perpetual contracts with up to 75x leverage on Jan. 2 for: GRIFFAINUSDT Perpetual Contract at 1:30 p.m. UTC; AI16ZUSDT Perpetual Contract at 1:45 p.m. UTC; ZEREBROUSDT Perpetual Contract at 2 p.m. UTC.

Also in another announcement, Binance stated that based on recent reviews, it will extend the Monitoring tag to include more tokens and remove the Seed tag for selected tokens on Jan. 2.

The tokens to be added to the Monitoring tag list are: StormX (STMX) and TROY (TROY). The tokens to be removed from the Monitoring tag list are: Convex Finance (CVX) and Sun (SUN). The tokens to be removed from the Seed tag list are: Arkham (ARKM), Blur (BLUR), Jito (JTO) and Celestia (TIA).

Tokens with the Monitoring tag have significantly higher volatility, are closely monitored with regular reviews and are at risk of being delisted from the Binance platform.