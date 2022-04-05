Binance CEO and Ripple Co-Founders Among Richest Crypto Billionaires: Forbes

News
Tue, 04/05/2022 - 18:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Changpeng Zhao remains the world’s richest cryptocurrency billionaire, with FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried coming in second place
Binance CEO and Ripple Co-Founders Among Richest Crypto Billionaires: Forbes
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Forbes, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is the richest person in crypto, accumulating a net worth of $65 billion.

Last year, for comparison, CZ’s wealth was valued at $1.9 billion. Forbes arrived at the eye-popping $65 million by taking into account the revenue generated by the Binance exchange last year. In 2021, the Wall Street Journal estimated that Binance could be worth $300 billion if it were to follow rival Coinbase in going public.    

It is worth noting that it remains unclear how much crypto the Binance boss holds. He reportedly owns a relatively small amount of Bitcoin and Binance Coin, the native token of the exchange.

Related
Shiba Inu Wins "BitPay Brackets" Championship
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was crowned as the richest crypto billionaire last year, is worth $24 billion. As reported by U.Today, FTX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, secured a $32 billion valuation after raking in $400 million from such investors as SoftBank and Tiger Global. Gary Wang, chief technology officer at FTX, has also appeared on the list after accumulating a $5.9 billion fortune.     

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong comes in third place with a net worth of $6.6 billion.

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, who was the only cryptocurrency billionaire on the Forbes 400 list in 2019, is now only in fifth place despite more than doubling his wealth to $4.2 billion. Stellar’s Jed Caleb, who co-founded Ripple alongside Larsen, has also made the cut.   

The Winklevoss twins, Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor and venture capitalist Tim Draper are also among the remaining crypto moguls.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $292.8 billion.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Intel Rolls Out New BTC Mining Chip, BTC and SHIB Accepted at Vending Machines, Former Binance CFO Buys Ripple’s ODL: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/05/2022 - 16:12
Intel Rolls Out New BTC Mining Chip, BTC and SHIB Accepted at Vending Machines, Former Binance CFO Buys Ripple’s ODL: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu Wins "BitPay Brackets" Championship
04/05/2022 - 16:12
Shiba Inu Wins "BitPay Brackets" Championship
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ADA, BNB, LUNA and SOL Price Analysis for April 5
04/05/2022 - 16:01
BTC, ADA, BNB, LUNA and SOL Price Analysis for April 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk