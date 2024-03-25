Binance Academy, BNB Chain Launch New BNB Chain Developer Specialization Program

Advertisement

A new joint program is expected to equip future Web3 software developers with the skills needed to encourage more building in the fintech, crypto and IT industries.

BNB Chain Developer Specialization launched by Binance Academy and BNB Chain

Binance Academy, the crypto learning hub of Binance, and BNB Chain, the largest EVM L1 by user count, teamed up to launch a new online course, BNB Chain Developer Specialization.

The program includes 20 courses published in English. Each course features up to six educational videos, exploring topics such as Blockchain Basics, BNB Chain, Smart Contracts, Solidity, Web3, Decentralized Applications (dApps), Oracles, DeFi, BEP-20 tokens, Greenfield architecture and more.

The program is delivered via a variety of engaging learning materials, such as video lectures, readings, practice assessments or projects, and graded assessments.

The team behind the course, composed of BNB Chain community members, shared that the goal of this effort is to help bring mass Web3 adoption by educating individuals on building cutting-edge Web3 applications on the blockchain.

Program set to bring new people to blockchain sphere, Binance cofounder Yi He says

Binance (BNB) cofounder Yi He highlights the importance of the new program and shares some details of its ambitious roadmap:

Blockchain and Web3 are setting a precedent in innovations across industries around the world. Education is critical to further development and adoption, and it provides new opportunities for individuals as these technologies shape our future and the global economy. We prioritize making education accessible, which is a core part of our user-focused principles and mission to increase financial accessibility and sustainable innovation as an industry leader supporting the growth of the larger ecosystem.

Over the past few years, BNB Chain has demonstrated its increasing popularity and effectiveness within the blockchain realm.

With opBNB now ranking as the top blockchain by daily active users (DAU) and processing 71 million daily transactions at an average cost of $0.001, alongside BNB Smart Chain (BSC) - leading as the number one L1 blockchain by DAU and boasting a total locked value exceeding $4 billion - BNB Chain has firmly established itself as a leading community-driven blockchain ecosystem.