Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 1,000%, Price Shows Immediate Reaction

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu's burn rate up massively, but it might not be enough
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 09:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 1,000%, Price Shows Immediate Reaction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a significant milestone as the burn rate for the token has surged by an astonishing 1,000%, and the token's supply keeps on shrinking. Unfortunately, it might not be enough.

Advertisement

Analyzing the recent price chart of SHIB, the currency demonstrates a notable response to the burn. Despite the broader market's movements, SHIB has managed to carve its own path. Post-burn, a slight uptick in the price showcases the immediate impact of reducing the circulating supply. This is viewed positively by holders who anticipate that a decrease in supply with steady or increasing demand could lead to a price increase.

SHIBBURN data
Source: Shibburn

The price chart illustrates SHIB navigating through a consolidation phase, with a recent breach below a critical ascending trendline. This breach was quickly followed by a recapturing of the trendline, indicating that the burn news may have spurred investor confidence, leading to buying pressure that helped SHIB regain its footing above this technical support level.

Related
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Soars in Daring Push to New Heights: Eyeing $40,000

In the grand scheme of things, the overall cryptocurrency market, as depicted by the Bitcoin (BTC) chart, shows a healthy consolidation pattern, with Bitcoin maintaining a steady position near its recent highs. Bitcoin's price action often sets the tone for the altcoin market, and its current strength provides a stable backdrop for coins like SHIB to capitalize on individual catalysts, such as the burn event.

The fact that SHIB's price has shown resilience and an immediate reaction to the burn event, even when Bitcoin's price is experiencing a consolidation phase, highlights the relative independence of meme tokens from Bitcoin's performance. However, investors should keep in mind that assets like Shiba Inu tend to follow bigger meme coins or altcoins like Ethereum, which in their turn are heavily affected by Bitcoin's movements.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens and Moves Thousands of BTC
2023/11/30 09:14
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens and Moves Thousands of BTC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration
2023/11/30 09:14
XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices in Green as Crypto Market Remains in Limbo
2023/11/30 09:14
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices in Green as Crypto Market Remains in Limbo
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 1,000%, Price Shows Immediate Reaction
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 1,000%, Price Shows Immediate Reaction
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens and Moves Thousands of BTC
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens and Moves Thousands of BTC
XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration
XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices in Green as Crypto Market Remains in Limbo
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices in Green as Crypto Market Remains in Limbo
XRP Glitch on Ledger Live Fixed
XRP Glitch on Ledger Live Fixed
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Soars in Daring Push to New Heights: Eyeing $40,000
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Soars in Daring Push to New Heights: Eyeing $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz: Bad Actors Are Out
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz: Bad Actors Are Out
North Korea-Linked Crypto Mixer Gets in US Crosshairs
North Korea-Linked Crypto Mixer Gets in US Crosshairs
SHIB Price Analysis for November 29
SHIB Price Analysis for November 29
IOTA Launches $100 Million Abu Dhabi DLT Foundation
IOTA Launches $100 Million Abu Dhabi DLT Foundation
Show all
Advertisement
AD