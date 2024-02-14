Advertisement
Biggest Crypto Drop of 2024 Confirmed: StarkNet Will Be Distributed

Arman Shirinyan
Airdrop that majority of crypto community has anticipated is confirmed
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 10:47
The crypto airdrop community is abuzz with the latest announcement that could mark one of the most significant events of 2024 — the official launch of StarkNet's native token. StarkNet, a state-of-the-art ZK-Rollup, is set to distribute its native token, but the size of the drop remains unclear after a considerable number of wallets were sybiled.

StarkNet operates on a cutting-edge technology that moves transaction computations off-chain while maintaining transaction data on the Ethereum main chain. This innovative approach ensures that scalability soars without compromising the robust security of the Ethereum main chain. 

By utilizing a specific proof known as STARK, StarkNet stands at the forefront of scalability and efficiency in blockchain technology.

At scale, it is one of the fastest in its class, boasting remarkable scalability that could be a game-changer for Ethereum's network congestion issues. Unlike Optimistic Rollups, ZK-Rollups like StarkNet have no dispute period for transactions, thanks to their ability to be verified as valid with their proof system. This means users can expect no wait times when transferring from layer 2 (L2) to layer 1 (L1).

But what sets StarkNet apart is its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This compatibility is a significant milestone, making StarkNet an "all you can eat" buffet of options for Ethereum users and developers alike. Developers can harness StarkNet's potential by using its own programming language, called Cairo, or through a Solidity-to-Cairo compiler, effectively bridging the gap between familiar and novel programming environments.

As for the token itself, StarkNet has excitedly announced the launch of its native token with the ticker $STRK, starting with a supply of 10 billion tokens.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

